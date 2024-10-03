Sierra Leone fuel price drop – a hollow gesture with no real impact on citizens

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 October 2024:

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) announced yesterday, what it described as a “decrease” in fuel prices for petrol, diesel, kerosene, and fuel oil. However, despite these claims, many Sierra Leoneans remain unconvinced, arguing that the so-called price cuts have failed to make any meaningful impact on the cost of living or on transportation fares, leaving the general public sceptical of the PRA’s announcements.

In its press release, the PRA stated that the new prices resulted from a detailed computation of the maximum retail prices of petroleum products for October 2024. According to the agency, global oil markets saw stability beginning in September, driven by stronger economic recovery, leading to a stronger Leone against the US dollar.

The PRA claimed this allowed for a reduction in pump prices. Despite this claim, many citizens are questioning the extent of these price cuts and how they are being implemented in practice.

The agency noted that this is the fourth time fuel prices have been reduced in Sierra Leone, supposedly benefiting consumers. Yet, across the country, the average citizen has not felt any real relief from the supposed reductions.

Petrol is now priced at NLe27.30, diesel at NLe27.40, kerosene at NLe25.03, and fuel oil at NLe25.11. Despite these numbers, consumers argue that fuel remains unaffordable, and no significant changes have been reflected in everyday expenses such as public transport fares or the price of goods.

“Smoke and Mirrors” Price Adjustments

The PRA’s detailed explanation of their price computation only adds to the growing scepticism. In their release, the agency outlined the factors influencing the price adjustments, including the Price Correction Levy, Debt Recovery Fund, and Infrastructure Development Fund. However, while these levies have been adjusted, critics argue that the PRA’s claims of a decrease are largely symbolic and fail to tackle the real issue: high fuel prices that continue to burden citizens.

Underneath the so-called price cuts, petrol and diesel saw a reduction of just NLe0.24 and NLe0.18, respectively, under the Price Correction Levy. Meanwhile, allocations to the Debt Recovery Fund and Infrastructure Development Fund saw marginal shifts as well. In total, these adjustments barely register to consumers already struggling to cope with high cost of living.

Many see these slight changes as inconsequential, especially when compared to fuel prices in other nations across the region.

Comparative Regional Fuel Prices

A quick look at fuel prices in neighbouring countries further undermines the PRA’s narrative of relief. In countries such as Liberia and Guinea, fuel prices have been consistently lower, providing their citizens with more affordable options.

The lack of parity between Sierra Leone and its neighbours has been a point of contention for many, as cross-border comparisons continue to expose the inefficiencies of the domestic fuel market.

For example, as of October 2024, the average price of petrol in Liberia is NLe21.50, significantly cheaper than the NLe27.30 in Sierra Leone. Guinea, too, has seen lower prices, allowing its citizens to benefit from cheaper transport and reduced inflationary pressures.

Citizens in Sierra Leone are left wondering why, despite global oil stability and a supposedly strong Leone, they are still paying more for fuel than their neighbours.

Disconnect Between Price Cuts and Consumer Reality

While the PRA celebrates its fourth price reduction, ordinary citizens argue that the agency’s announcements are simply not translating into tangible benefits. Many public transport drivers in Freetown, for instance, report that fare prices remain the same, despite the PRA’s insistence on lower pump prices. This suggests a disconnect between the PRA’s figures and the reality on the ground, where any marginal fuel price reductions are being absorbed by middlemen, wholesalers, and transport service providers.

This growing disconnect has led to increased frustration among the public, with many questioning whether the PRA is truly working in their best interest.

“What price reduction are they talking about?” one resident in Freetown lamented. “I’ve seen no changes in fares, and everything in the market is still expensive. It’s all just talk.”

Calls for Greater Transparency and Accountability

As public distrust in the PRA grows, there are increasing calls for the agency to provide clearer and more transparent explanations of its pricing mechanisms and to ensure that any price reductions actually benefit consumers. Some are demanding that the government takes a closer look at the PRA’s role in regulating the fuel market, as well as whether the agency is effectively monitoring the distribution chain to prevent price manipulation by wholesalers and retailers.

While the PRA touts its latest price cuts as a success, the real story is one of continued frustration for Sierra Leoneans, who have yet to see any real relief at the pump or in their everyday expenses.

Until the PRA can demonstrate that its price reductions are not just on paper but reflect the realities on the ground, public scepticism is likely to grow.