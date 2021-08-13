Sierra Leone gets another 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca covid vaccine

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2021:

Early this year, Sierra Leone’s ministry of health received 260,000 doses of covid vaccines from the international community to help the country’s fight against Covid-19. The vaccines, which came from China and western donor countries through the COVAX scheme, had latgely gone into the arms of those politicians, and health workers and their families that are willing to take the jab.

In June, ministry of health officials said that just over 60,000 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, in a country with an adult population of over 5 million.

Last week, the COVAX scheme announced that it has shipped another 96,000 of AstraZeneca covid vaccine to Sierra Leone.

The number of reported covid cases in Sierra Leone has dropped to zero in the last few weeks, ironically – following UK’s decision to place Sierra Leone on the Red travel list of countries to which UK travellers are prohibited, except in extreme circumstances.

The government of Sierra Leone has imposed a night time curfew which starts at 11pm, along other measures such as banning of Sunday and Friday worship in Churches and Mosques. But the vaccine programme is almost non-existent as most Sierra Leoneans are either unaware of or reluctant to take the jab.

