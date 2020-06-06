Sierra Leone gets its first female deputy head of police force

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 06 June 2020:

Sierra Leone has appointed its first female Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). She is Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay. Her appointment comes, following concerns raised about the gender balance at the top of the police force, as well as the recent escalation of youth violence in the country.

Mrs Turay (Photo below), joined the police force in 1988 as cadet Assistant Superintendent, and rose to the rank of Director of Operations as the first woman to hold that position.

She is now expected to assist Inspector General of Police – Ambrose Sovula to effectively maintain law and order , fairly across all regions of the country, without political interference or discrimination.

A statement published by the police media unit, reads: “The Media and Public Relations Unit of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) is pleased to inform the general public that Police Council, in its meeting of 3rd June, 2020, approved Mrs. Elizabeth Augusta Turay as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

“Madam Turay joined the Force on 1st October 1988, as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. Up to her current appointment, she was the Director of Operations.

“As Director of Operations, she became the first and only woman in the Force to serve in that capacity. And on her appointment as DIG, she has again become the first woman to ever ascend to the second highest office/position in the Sierra Leone Police.

“On behalf of Management and the rank and file of the SLP, the Media Team wishes her a successful tenure of office.”

