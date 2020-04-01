Sierra Leone government minister charged to court over Chinagate rice scandal

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 March 2020:

Sierra Leone scored two firsts yesterday, with the president announcing the country’s confirmation of its first COVID-19 victim, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announcing that it has charged a senior minister in the Bio-led government to court for the missing 49,000 bags of rice donated by China.

After several months of investigations by the ACC into what the Sierra Leone Telegraph has dubbed the “Chinagate Rice Saga”, the ACC yesterday said that it has charged five people with corruption, including Alpha Osman Timbo – the Minister of Labour and Social Security, who also served as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education when this huge consignment of rice went missing.

The stolen rice was meant to assist the government in feeding hundreds of thousands of malnourished school children across the country.

Also charged, are: Emily Kadiatu Gogra – the Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education; Charles Tom Kamanda – the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education; Mamusu Massaquoi – Director of Nutrition in the School Feeding Programme; and Zainab Binta Kamara – a business woman who was caught by police packaging some of the alleged stolen rice for sale. (Photo: Standing right – with president Bio on left, is Minister Alpha Timbo, accused of stealing 49,000 bags of government rice).

All of the accused including Minister Alpha Timbo have been charged with Fifteen counts of corruption offences, including misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2)(b); conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; converting property knowing same to be proceeds of corruption for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a); and abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 respectively.

According to the ACC, between October 2019 and December 2019, Alpha Osman Timbo, Emily Kadiatu Gogra, and Charles Tom Kamanda, misappropriated Forty-Nine thousand bags of 50 Kg rice, meant for the government’s school feeding programme.

All three have been jointly charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2) (b); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; and one count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

Between October 2019 and December 2019, Mamusu Massaquoi – the lady in charge of the government’s School Feeding Programme misappropriated forty-nine thousand bags of 50Kg rice, and has been charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; and three counts of abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

And, between October 2019 and November 2019, Zainab Binta Kamara – a local business woman, is accused of converting four thousand – one hundred bags of 50Kg rice, meant for the school feeding programme.

Zainab has been charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; one count of converting property knowing such property to be proceeds of corruption for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a); one count of concealing the true nature of property which is the proceeds of corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(b); and one count of possessing property knowing same to be the proceeds of corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(c) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

All accused are expected to appear at the High Court in Freetown on a date to be set by the Master and Registrar of Courts.

Meanwhile, the ACC says that it “wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb graft at all levels in Sierra Leone, especially in the implementation of the Free Quality Education programme”.

