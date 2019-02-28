Sierra Leone government officials jailed for corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 February 2019:

Two senior officials in the Bio led government working in the ministry of information, were yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment each, after a High court hearing found them guilty of misappropriation of public funds.

Both president Bio and the Anti-Corruption Czar – Francis Ben Kaifala have vowed to weed out corrupt officials wherever they are found, to face justice. There will be no sacred cows in my government says president Bio.

Yesterday, Ministry of Information accountant – Sorieba Kamara, and the Director of Communications – Mr. King, pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission. They were each sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The ACC investigations found that both men abused their office and plotted to steal hundreds of millions of Leones, meant for publicising the work of the Commissions of Inquiry into alleged abuse of office and corruption by officials and ministers of the former APC government.

In another development in court yesterday, a senior Barrister of the judiciary – Emmanuel Shears Moses was found guilty on both counts of abuse of office by Judge Miatta Samba, after evidence presented in court by the ACC, found massive evidence of academic fraud and abuse of office.

Shears Moses was former Acting Head of the Law Department at Fourah Bay College.

According to ACC investigations, Shears Moses gave unfair advantage to a female student by helping her pass her Law Degree, despite the student failing to submit her dissertation for the examination.

Evidence also shows that Shears Moses inflated the examination mark of another female student to enable the student pass her law exam.

Justice Miatta Samba, ruled that Emmanuel Shears Moses must be jailed, if he fails to pay a fine of Le60,000,000. This is what the ACC said yesterday:

