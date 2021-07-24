Sierra Leone has abolished the death penalty

Siera Leone Telegraph: 24 July 2021:
Parliamentarians in Siera Leone have voted unanimously to abolish the death penalty after intense debate, making the country the 23rd African state to end capital punishment, widely regarded as a legacy of British colonial law enforcement regime.
Since gaining independence in 1961, successive governments in Sierra Leone have used the death penalty to score political points and eradicate their opponents, especially in the 1970s under the brutal communist-style rule of Siaka Probyn Stevens.
In 1992 a group of soldiers – dubbed the NPRC, led by the current president – retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and Captain Valentine Strasser executed dozens of people after staging a coup and holding on to power for almost four years before elections were held.
Many in Sierra Leone are still holding the leaders of the NPRC including president Bio, responsible for the extra-judicial killing of their loved ones.
They are calling for justice as parliament yesterday abolished the death penalty which cynics say have been prompted by the president himself trying to avoid the death penalty, if he is in the future found guilty of those killings.
A de facto moratorium on the use of the death penalty was put in place in 1998, after former president Kabbah executed 24 soldiers for their alleged involvement in a coup attempt.
Under Sierra Leone’s 1991 constitution, the death penalty is mandatory for murder, aggravated robbery, mutiny and treason.
Last year, Sierra Leone handed down 39 death sentences, compared with 21 in 2019, according to Amnesty, and 94 people were on death row in the country at the end of last year.
Parliamentary Leader of the NGC party – Dr. Kandeh Yumkella (Photo), called yesterday’s decision to abolish the death penalty – “momentous.”
Speaking to the New York Times, he said: “I can tell you that we had to reflect on it quite a bit,” he said. “We thought of the political use of the death penalty, which has dogged us.”
He added: “We’ve had a history here where people have been charged with treason. Some have been hanged.”
Umaru Napoleon Koroma, deputy minister of justice, who has been involved in the abolition efforts, said sentencing people on death row to “life imprisonment with the possibility of them reforming is the way to go”.
Across sub-Saharan Africa last year, Amnesty researchers recorded a 36% drop in executions compared with 2019 – from 25 to 16. Executions were carried out in Botswana, Somalia and South Sudan.
In April, Malawi ruled that the death penalty was unconstitutional, while Chad abolished it in 2020.
In 2019, the African human rights court ruled that mandatory imposition of the death penalty by Tanzania was “patently unfair”.
R. I. P. to all those killed in the name of treason. What an emotional and solemn moment for many Sierra Leoneans, including myself. Was the death penalty abolished? Praise be to God and our Lord Jesus Christ. Why did this ruthless, inhumane and torture type of broad daylight murder of our compatriots take place? WHY?! Some of the perpetrators are dead, and some are still alive. There is no justification for the murdering of our compatriots in the name of treason, and there will be no justification for such crimes before the almighty God.
I can’t believe that there was a race for executing our compatriots in the name of treason for Gold. In the end, Siaka Probyn Stevens, Rtd Captain Valentine Strasser and Rtd General Julius Maada Bio received Gold; former president Ahmed Teja Kabba, Silver and Former president Joseph Saidu Momoh, bronze, in my view. Wicked stuff. Now is the time for national healing, where bygones will be bygones. To do that, we need a Head of State that has never signed the death warrant for his political opponents to be executed in such a brutal manner. That’s the only way forward.
Finally, I say thanks to all our parliamentarians and president Bio for abolishing the death penalty. I want our lawmakers and president Bio to choose a date and day every year to commemorate the killings of these great men and women. They are heroes. Have to, for national cohesion. May the memories of the deceased be a blessing to all Sierra Leoneans. Amen and Amen. Father God. Yeah.
Gentlemen – These current group of APC and NGC opposition members of Parliament are the most cowardly and incompetent our little Sierra Leone has ever seen – What a bunch of uninspiring people they are! Without careful, in depth deliberation they have now abolished the Death Penalty in a volatile atmosphere, an unsteady, shaky country like tiny Sierra Leone. Hooray! for The Union Jack, Hip, hip, Hooray for Western Powers – Today’s big victory has been won not only for England the Old Pirate but for America the Old Bandit as well; Africans will always continue to fail their poor people and leave them unprotected against their wishes to the whims and erratic sudden impulses of their lenders, donors and benefactors who are Infernal anarchists promoting their greedy self centered agendas upon other nations. What a sad day it is for Independent minded thinkers.
And you there! Yep. YOU that doesn’t know the value of your votes how long will you keep on staring like sheep into the distance sheepishly while others keep on making flimsy, ill advised decisions on your behalf? How long? Indeed, today is great day for cruel armed robbers and rapists; a great day for wicked murderers, for evil men like Valentine Strasser and Bio who have slaughtered poor people without ever apologising to the grieving families of victims or showing any kinds of remorse whatsoever. Ugh! Totally sickening! Today, the hesitant thief and ruthless armed robbers that kill for profit have been granted free LICENCE TO KILL the weak and innocent.
But..but…Great Sayedna, what about victims rights, seems to me no one cares about the poor victims. Its all a sham, my good friend, uncomplicated to the discerning mind that knows its a cunning ploy by guilty murderers desperately trying to disguise and cover their dirty bloody tracks at the expense of those that they have already murdered in cold blood.
We are naive at the least and corrupt at the worst. Amnesty’s purpose is to sow instability. Our leaders want access to Western aid which can be siphoned to their private accounts. The end result of course will be murder and mayhem. However, it is good to know that our elected officials lack the ability to reason critically.
Thanks to all who fought tirelessly to abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone. Putting convicts in prison for a longer period is more painful to them than to put them down (no pain at all when you are dead). Advocates for the abolition, please now fight for our African American brothers and sisters in the USA. Numbers of our black brothers and sisters have been eliminated unjustly as per some past records has revealed. If African countries are abolishing the death penalty so why not America that preaches about democracy to the rest of the world. It is about time to stand up to America and tell them to stop the death penalty.