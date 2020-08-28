Sierra Leone has lost another bright star – Medical Doctor Jumoke Koso-Thomas

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 August 2020:

In recent weeks, Sierra Leone has lost a few of its young and brilliant men and women, who died through non-COVID related illness, including the country’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK – Mrs Agnes Dugba Macauley who was buried in Kono last week.

A few days ago, another sad news was reported of the death of one of the country’s most qualified Medical Doctors – Dr. Jumoke Koso-Thomas, who passed away in London, aged 55 after battling with cancer.

Jumoke is married to Mr Wilfred Wright. She is also the daughter of renowned Sierra Leonean academic scholar, philanthropist, and civil engineer – the retired Professor Kosonike Koso-Thomas who is now in his nineties. Jumoke’s mother – Mrs Olayinka Koso-Thomas is also a medical doctor.

Jumoke attended the Annie Walsh Memorial School in Freetown and later studied medicine. She worked in Sierra Leone for sometime, before moving to London.

She worked in the UK NHS as a General Practitioner (GP), and as a partner at The Shrubbery and Riverview Park Surgeries, who published this obituary message a few days ago:

“It is with the greatest sadness that The Shrubbery and Riverview Park Surgeries announce the death of Dr Jumoke Koso-Thomas, our partner, dear friend and passionate advocate for primary care and our patients.

“She had been suffering from cancer, and sadly lost the last battle last night, surrounded by her family, whose pain we share. We will only be open in a limited way today, for urgent matters, and you will kindly understand if we are a little distracted at times.”

Jumoke was a member of various organisations including the Annie Walsh Old Girls Association UK and the Krio Descendants Union (KDU).

This is what a former Principal of the Annie Walsh Memorial School – Madam Williams said: “AWOGANS have recently described Late Jumoke as lovely, gentle, kind, sweet, clever and resourceful, a precious soul, a beautiful soul, a beloved person. From first hand experience, I know that this is no exaggeration.

“I will further add that as my student, Jumoke was soft spoken and very well behaved. When I heard the news of her passing away, I was stunned and dumbstruck. I send now my heartfelt sympathy to her parents, Professor Kosonike and Dr Yinka Koso- Thomas and the rest of the family for this painful and irreparable loss. May God, in His mercy, grant Jumoke, a peaceful and eternal rest”.

Jumoke will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Below is a photo taken by the Sierra Leone Telegraph of Jumoke Koso-Thomas standing second from right – with fellow Annie Walsh Old Girls Assocation (AWOGA) members celebrating the 170th Anniversary of the Annie Walsh Memorial School, in December 2019 in London.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...