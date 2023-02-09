Sierra Leone High Commissioner UK in talks with car manufacturer to set up parts production plant in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 February 2023:

Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the UK – Dr Manyeh and senior officials, held talks this week with Mark Ishakov, who is the founder and CEO of ETIOCA, a $27 billion electric car company based in Gibraltar to discuss and explore opportunities to establish a parts manufacturing plant in Sierra Leone.

If successful, this multi-million dollar project could see the creation of dozens of jobs by the company in Sierra Leone, where millions of people are without work.

On its website, ETIOCA says that its mission is to “build solutions for alternative and sustainable mobility. Our mission is to lead the electric mobility transition, with the largest portfolio of vehicles and services, for professionals and final users, available on the market.

“That’s why we created a global ecosystem of electric taxis and vehicles with a full range of services built around drivers and passengers, for an unprecedented user experience.”

The company currently employs less than 50 employees.

