Sierra Leone High Commissioner UK meets UK Commonwealth Envoy

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2018:

Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner Tamba Lamina and the Deputy High Commissioner Agnes Dugba Macauley, met this week with the UK Commonwealth Envoy, Mr Phillip Parham, at the Sierra Leone High Commission offices in London.

The three diplomats engaged in fruitful discussions, covering a wide range of topics, including the core workings of the Commonwealth institution and the UK- Sierra Leone relations.

They spoke about the inherited challenges of the New Direction government, as well as key areas of cooperation that could promote trade and investment between Sierra Leone and the rest of the Commonwealth.

The role of British parliamentary groups and institutions in facilitating the productive involvement of British NGOs in Sierra Leone was also discussed.

The High Commissioner Tamba Lamina also paid a courtesy call on the Guinean Ambassador to the UK, Alexandre Cece Loau.

They spoke about the longstanding neighbourly relationship between Sierra Leone and Guinea, and firmly expressed their mutual commitment to ensuring that the two countries continue to intensify and deepen this relationship at all levels.

High Commissioner Tamba Lamina, on behalf of President Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone, extended appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of Guinea whom, he said have always been there “as brothers and sisters in need”. (Photo: left – Guinean Ambassador and right – Sierra Leone High Commissioner).

He highlighted “the peaceful co-existence that has made our nations continue to share all aspects of life which has resulted in forming and strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships”.

In a warm spirit of respect and cordiality reminiscent of healthy traditional family affiliations, the two honoured representatives firmly pledged to work together in the UK and consult with each other whenever the need arises.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

