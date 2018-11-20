Sierra Leone introduces biometric registration for prisoners

Sierra Leone Telegraph : 20 November 2018:

Fix Solution (SL) Ltd. in conjunction with the Sierra Leone Correctional Service has introduced a biometric registration system for convicted law offenders at the Pademba road male correctional centre and the female correctional centre in Brookfields, Freetown.

Speaking about the rationale behind the new system, Director of Human Resources – SLCS, Mr. Dennis Harman said the project which he referred to as the”National Inmates Management System”, is a flagship exercise of the SLCS, designed to enable efficient inmate management.

He said that the project will provide correctional centres with greater operational efficiency through a single point of access for information, including biographic, demographic, social and medical information.

“This initiative could not have come to fruition, but for the funding made available by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). As the world advances in terms of offender management, constant efforts are made to promote respect for the rule of law and to ensure access to justice,” Mr. Harman said.

Fix Solution (SL) Ltd. is an information Technology Company that specializes in providing technological solutions to both corporate institutions and governments.

“Before the year 2018 ends, the SLCS together with Fix Solution will organise an event to launch the National Inmate Identity Management System, possibly at the Hill Valley Hotel, Signal Hill Road. The launching would be attended by dignitaries including the Vice President and the Minister of Internal Affairs,” Mr. Harman said.

