Sierra Leone iron ore mining is boosted by Sierra Leone Mining Company

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 February 2019:

Sierra Leone Mining Company Ltd., is taking the lead in a new phase of mining explosion in Sierra Leone at the Marampa iron ore mines, where the country’s speaker of parliament – Dr Abass Bundu, paid a visit to gain first-hand experience of the company’s activities.

Dr Abass Bundu praised Sierra Leone Mining Company for their huge investment in resuming mining operations at the Marampa iron ore site.

He said that the resumption of iron ore mining at the site will boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), government revenue and employment opportunities.

You can watch the Speaker of parliament speaking here:

