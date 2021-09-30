Sierra Leone is eligible for $38 Million Global Partnership for Education Fund

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2021:

President Julius Maada Bio was yesterday informed by Executive Director Alice Albright and senior leadership team of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) that Sierra Leone is now eligible to receive over $38 Million funding in support of the government’s education promotion agenda.

“It is my pleasure to inform you, Mr. President, that Sierra Leone is now eligible for a $22.47 million System Transformation Grant, up to $15 million Multiplier Grant, and a $2.6 million System Capacity Grant,” Ms. Albright told the president.

She thanked the President for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly that extensively advocated for the rights of sexual violence survivors and formally disclosed Sierra Leone’s eligibility for the GPE System Transformation Grant.

Sierra Leone’s leadership in increasing domestic financing for education, using data and evidence for decision making with a gender responsive planning and sector coordination were highlighted by the GPE Executive Director as some of the factors that made the country stand out among others.

President Bio thanked the GPE for an excellent partnership with Sierra Leone through the existing Education Sector Implementation Grant, the Education Sector Plan Development Grant and the COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant.

Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr Moinina David Sengeh, who also serves as a member on the board of GPE, expressed the commitment of his ministry to work in partnership with GPE to implement the projects and improve learning outcomes for children in Sierra Leone.

GPE is the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and a unique, multi-stakeholder partnership that work to deliver quality education so that every girl and boy can have hope, opportunity and agency.

