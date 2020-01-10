Sierra Leone opposition APC holds press conference tomorrow to discuss court injunction

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 January 2020:

Following today’s High Court injunction won by some members of the opposition APC party – known as the National Reformation Movement (NRM), stopping the party from holding its national convention this weekend, party bosses say they will instead be holding a press conference at their APC Port Loko offices – Bai Bureh hall, tomorrow morning, 11th January 2020.

They are inviting the media, the diplomatic community, APC party members already inside Port Loko and the general public to attend.

The press conference will be led by the party’s leader and chairman – former president Ernest Bai Koroma, to discuss the High Court injunction, its implication and next steps for the APC party.

In the meantime, the party bosses say they will respect the decision of the High Court, and have therefore postponed its national convention.

The party will also discuss the outcome of what they refer to as their very successful engagement with the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) earlier today.

The party leadership says it will reassure APC ordinary members and inform them about the way forward for the party under the APC 1995 Constitution that is currently in force.

Read the statement here:

