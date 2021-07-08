Sierra Leone opposition APC UK and Ireland Branch has lost its Vice Chairman Abes Kamara

Salma Neneh Bah, APC UK/Ireland Branch: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 July 2021:

Good evening my esteemed and honourable comrades of the mighty APC UK/I Branch, Friends of Abes, FOZSB, Friends of APC, Executive Women United and Sympathisers. As the Substantive post holder as APC Welfare Officer and in liaison with the late Sheku Abes Kamara’s family, we regret to announce and to apprise the APC UK/I Branch general membership, friends and sympathisers of the sudden death of our beloved brother, senior comrade and vice chairman 1 of our branch, which took place this afternoon at 14:00 pm in London, UK, 8th July 2021.

Comrades, friends and sympathisers, the late Sheku Abes Kamara was a very long-standing member and Vice Chairman 1 of the APC UK/I Branch. The late comrade also served as the legal Adviser of the UK/I Branch with exemplary flying colours.

May Allah SWA forgive his sins and grant him Jannatul Firdaus

Comrades, Friends and Sympathisers should please contact his family on the following mobile numbers below:

Alpha Ibrahim: 07958721829; Alsaka Kamara: 07475175468; Mrs Funah: 07449171195; Frances: 07412000412

Address: Flat 6 Gothic Court, Wyndham Road, London SE5 0U

The above address is for the general membership who wish to sympathise and visit the bereaved family of the Late Mr Sheku Abes Kamara.

The family of the Late Comrade Abes Kamara intend to lay him to rest on Sunday 11 July 2021.

This is what APC National Secretary General Dr Osman Foday Yansaneh said today regarding the death of Abess:

“Comrades, today Thursday 8th July, 2021, we are once again deeply saddened and in mourning by news of the death of another vibrant APC diaspora giant, comrade Abess Kamara , vice chairman 1 APC UK/I Branch . Comrade Abess Kamara was an illustrious legal luminary and active member of the APC UK/I Branch who played a pivotal role in its evolution, growth, and consolidation.

“Comrade Abess will be remembered for his dynamism, likability, philanthropy, and human touch. He was always willing to listen and give help as needed.

“On behalf of the chairman and leader and the entire leadership of the APC party I wish to express heartfelt condolences to his family in the UK and in Sierra Leone, the UK/I branch and the entire APC diaspora for this irreparable loss.

“I will end by consoling the bereaved family and all of us with these words:

“Death is like the ending of a journey; one that each one of us must take. Some of us will leave early; some of us will leave late; but its ending is bittersweet.

“We should be glad to take it when called by our maker; that voyage of discovery to a new and better place called Jannah because when that journey is over, we meet god face to face.

“Goodbye Abess. May Allah, grant you rest eternal.”

