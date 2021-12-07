Sierra Leone opposition leader invited for questioning by police for exercising freedom of speech

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2021:

Dr Dennis Bright, Chairman and Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party, has today 7th December 2021, been invited by the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police for questioning, after speaking live on national Radio 98.1FM about the forthcoming Mid-term Census, which President Bio announced a few weeks ago will start on the 10th December 2021.

The Mid-term census is hugely unpopular among opposition parties, who are accusing the government of wanting to use the results of the mid-term census to redraw constituency boundaries in advance of the 2023 general and presidential elections for party-political advantage.

The main opposition APC party is calling on its supporters to boycott the census.

According to a statement issued by the NGC party this evening, Dr Dennis Bright will be accompanied to the Police tomorrow by his lawyers.

“Supporters and members are advised to remain calm as we hope that the Police will conduct their interview in accordance with due process of law,” the statement reads.

You can listen to a recording of the full interview of Dr Dennis Bright on Radio 98.1FM:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...