Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 December 2021:

NACOVERC has announced another fifteen new cases recorded in Sierra Leone today, following yesterday’s report of three cases out of a sample of 477.

Today’s reported cases bring the total number of cumulative positive cases to 6,420.

It is still not certain whether the 18 cases reported yesterday and today are of the new Omicron variant.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...