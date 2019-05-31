Sierra Leone parliament approves Alie Kabba for UN job

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 May 2019:

Yesterday, the Parliament of Sierra Leone debated and unanimously approved the recommendations of the Appointments and Public Service Committee, which include president Bio’s appointment of Alie Kabba as the country’s representative at the United Nations in New York.

The removal of Alie Kabba as minister of foreign affairs has raised a lot of questions about the rationale of State House’s decision, as well as drawn speculations about the health of relationship between the president and Alie Kabba. (Photo above: President Bio – left and Alie Kabba – right attending an AU meeting).

But speaking to MPs a few days ago, Alie Kabba sounded confident about his new role and said that he respects the decision to send him to the UN to help move forward the president’s agenda of strengthening Africa’s role at the UN. President Bio is the current chairman of Africa’s Committee of Ten.

The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) is a committee setup by the African Union (AU), with mandate to advocate and canvass the African common position on reforming the United Nations Security Council.

This is Alie Kabba speaking to MPs:

A total of eighteen presidential nominees were approved by parliament yesterday, as follows:

Foday Rado Yokie – Minister of Mines and Minerals Resources

Alie Kabba – Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, New York

Morie Komba Manyeh – High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland

Kelvin F.E Anderson – Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency

Umaru Napoleon Koroma – Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Madam Mamadi Gobeh Kamara – Deputy Minister of Information and Communication

Edward Hinga Sandy – Minister of Trade and Industry

C Bai Sebora Kasanga II – Member, Local Government Finance Committee

Alhaji Fanday Turay – Chairman, National Commission for Privatization

David S. Woobay – Member, Local Government Finance Committee

Habib Thorpe – Member, Local Government Finance Committee

Anthony Fonnie – Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority

Marie Kabba – Member, Board of Directors, Petroleum Regulatory Agency

Sheriff A. Sesay – Member, Board of Directors, Produce Monitoring Board

Amie Moriba – Member, Board of Directors, Produce Marketing Board

Amie E. Greene – Member, National Commission for Privatization

Madam Emma S. Banya – Member, Board of Directors, Petroleum Regulatory Agency and

Abdul R.C Sesay – Director General, HIV and AIDS SecretariatApproving the nominees, the Leaders of Government Business and the Opposition APC – Sidie M. Tunis MP and Chernor R.M Bah MP, respectively referred to the appointees as competent and qualified to serve in high offices of State, and implored them to serve in the best interest of Sierra Leone.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

