Sierra Leone parliament enacts new Anti-Corruption laws to win the fight against corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 October 2019:

The parliament of Sierra Leone has today debated and passed a Bill put forward to MPs by the government, seeking their approval to amend the existing corruption laws to make them more effective in the fight against graft, misappropriation of public funds and other financial misdemeanours.

The proposed amendments were scrutinised yesterday by a joint-committee, including the Legislative and Transparency Committee, and was then sent back to the whole House for debate today.

And after intense debate today, MPs unanimously approved the changes to the 2008 Corruption Act, thus enacting what is now referred to as “The Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2019” into law, with some amendments.

The main thrusts of the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2019 is that for the first time, it is now clear as to which categories of public officers are required to make annual declaration of their assets. It has also increased penalties for offences under the Act and other related matters.

Other key aspects of the new law is that it strengthens the protection of those who assist the Anti-Corruption Commission in their investigations and successful prosecution of those accused of corruption.

It provides the Commission with a range of options in seeking redress from those accused of corruption, who may want to settle out of court rather than face prosecution where there is an overwhelming evidence against them.

The new law also widens the scope of corruption to include: that the accused ‘offered’, ‘solicited’, ‘obtained’ or ‘received’ in addition to ‘gave’ and accepted’ an advantage; reduces the year-long requirement that people who cease to be public officers have to file a declaration in respect of their assets, and empowers the Commissioner to specify categories of public officers for the purpose of declaration by Statutory Instrument published in a Gazette.

The 2019 Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act provides for administrative sanction of public officers who fail to submit their Asset Declaration Forms or knowingly record false, inaccurate or misleading information on the form; and to vest in the Commissioner, power to direct that contracts may not proceed, where for example it is deemed that such contracts have been awarded contrary to public procurement regulations and Anti-Corruption laws.

The Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2019 has today been enacted by MPs with immediate effect.

