Sierra Leone passport corruption saga – ACC convicts Alfred Kallon

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 March 2020:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last week announced that the High Court of Sierra Leone sitting in Freetown and presided over by Justice Miatta Samba, on 4th March 2020, convicted Alfred Kallon who is the first accused in the ongoing passport corruption trial involving several others.

Kallon, who is a resident of 5 Tough Drive, Freetown, is a former Senior Human Resource Officer at the Office of the Administrator and Registrar-General, was convicted on 34 counts of corruption offences.

Alfred Kallon, Alieu Ibrahim Kanu and Sulaiman Issa Turay were standing trial for various corruption offences, including Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence and Abuse of Office, contrary to sections 128(1), and 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 respectively.

The three men were accused of using their offices to improperly make request for, facilitate and ensure access to the Republic of Sierra Leone Service Passport by, and for the use of, persons who are not entitled to be holders of Service Passports in order to illegally facilitate their travel overseas as Public Servants.

Justice Miatta Samba ruled that the convict – Alfred Kallon, pays a fine of one hundred and fifty million Leones for the first count and then made it cumulative for all counts, thereby ensuring Mr. Kallon be entitled to pay only the said amount in total for all 34 counts on which he was convicted; or serve a jail term of three years.

The second and third accused persons, Alieu Ibrahim Kanu and Sulaiman Issa Turay, were both acquitted and discharged on all counts.

In another development, the ACC said that the former Director of Surveys and Lands of the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment – Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt, who was charged on a single count of Abuse of Office in relation to land distribution, was on 4th March, 2020 acquitted and discharged by Justice Miatta Maria Samba. The Commission reported that it is reviewing these files and will make an appeal.

