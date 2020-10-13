Sierra Leone police arrest suspects in the ACC corruption investigation standoff in Makeni

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2020:

Sierra Leone police have arrested a group of people they believe are behind the organised human shield that was mobilised outside the home of former president Ernest Bai Koroma that prevented Anti-Corruption investigators from attending a scheduled meeting with the former president at his home in Makeni, last Thursday, 8th October 2020.

The large crowd of youths believed to be supporters of the former president, put up roadblocks and chased police officers away from the area. The head of the ACC – Francis Ben Kaifala said his team had to call off their meeting because they were prevented from getting to the residence of the former president.

Ernest Bai Koroma is alleged to have misappropriated public funds, estimated at tens of millions of dollars during his time in office – 2007 to 2018, according to Commission of Inquiry Report.

The names of those arrested included the Section Chief of Bai Sheborah Chiefdom – Pa Mission Conteh.

But the police are yet to make a statement about the leaked audio recordings of conversation between the Inspector General of Police and the former President regarding this incident.

This is what the police said:

