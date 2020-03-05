Sierra Leone police arrests civil rights activist and 40 students

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 March 2020:

The Executive Director of the Citizens Advocacy Network (CAN), Thomas Moore Conteh and forty students of the Limkokwing University, have today been arrested and detained without charge by the Sierra Leone Police in Freetown.

They were arrested whilst on a peaceful procession, calling on the government to honour the decision of the precious government to pay fees for students on government grants.

The students have been home for over six months because the Bio-led government has refused to pay their fees to the University, as was agreed in the scholarship award letters given to them by the ministry of education.

Chairman and Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) party – Dr Dennis Bright, told the Sierra Leone Telegraph that he is concerned, and is now engaging with government and the police to release Thomas Moore and the students from detention.

Dr Bright is also trying to open up negotiations with the government to resolve the situation of the students.

Many Sierra Leoneans are appalled at the arrest of Thomas Moore and the students, and are referring to this latest heavy handed policing as another step towards the rapid erosion of civil liberty and human rights in Sierra Leone.

Organisers of today’s demonstration say that their application to hold the demonstration was accepted by the police, who gave them the go ahead, and cannot understand how a peaceful march could result in the arrest of Thomas Moore and the students.

See video below:

