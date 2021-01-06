Sierra Leone records alarming rise in covid cases as Chief Minister Francis flouts safety rules

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 06 January 2021:

In the last two days – Monday and yesterday Tuesday, Sierra Leone recorded over 56 new cases amid fears of an exponential rise in the transmission of the covid-19 virus, as the country’s Chief Minister – Dr David Francis (Photo above) and other senior SLPP party officials were seen in a video on Boxing Day – along with hundreds of revellers dancing in a local drinking den in Kenema, despite government’s warning for people to observe social distancing and mask-up.

Minister Francis and his colleagues could be seen dancing without mask, fuelling the potential for the virus to spread uncontrollably across the country.

Chief Minister David Francis is a former professor at Bradford University in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, where his former students and colleagues would be shocked watching this video clip. Would professor Francis behave this way in the UK? No.

With such disgraceful behaviour it is obvious president Bio does not have control over his ministers.

Yesterday Tuesday, 37 new cases were recorded in addition to the 27 recorded on Sunday, 3rd January 2021, and 28 cases on 31st December 2020.

This brings the total number of cumulative cases recorded in Sierra Leone to 2,724 yesterday Tuesday.

Since New Year’s Eve – 31st December 2020 to yesterday – 5th January 2021, there was an increase of 113 new cases – an average of 19 ‘known’ new cases a day, in a country where there is no routine testing of suspected cases.

This is Chief minister Francis and his colleagues acting in a care-free and irresponsible manner, flouting government’s covid regulation, that could spread the transmission of the virus in Sierra Leone:

Reacting to these shocking videos, this is what opposition politician – Dr Sylvia Olayinka has to say:

“As Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 infection rates continue to skyrocket upwards, this is an exclusive video footage which I secured from Kenema and which I am releasing as a matter of URGENT public interest and for the attention of our country’s highest hierarchy.

“This video was done in the night of December 26th 2020 (Boxing Day) at an Attaya Base in Kenema City known as “House of Pain”.

“Please feel free to widely reshare so the Speaker of Parliament, the Right Hon. Dr. Abass Bundu and the Head of State H.E. President Bio can watch these caprices and antics. It is important for them both to watch this video.

“How can we fight COVID-19 when the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Hon Matthew S. Nyuma of the governing SLPP alongside throngs of elected Parliamentarians of the SLPP and the Chief Minister David Francis at the Office of the President are in such flagrant breach of the State of Emergency purported regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus? Purported Regulations for which ordinary citizens are being fined hundreds of thousands of leones.

“Fellow Sierra Leoneans, this is Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR and I remain your loyal, patriotic citizen and one of so many other very trustworthy members of our country’s currently completely-malfunctioning Democratic Opposition. Dr. Sylvia Blyden cannot be blackmailed into silence because of any CORRUPTION as I have too much personal integrity to EVER be legitimately associated with corruption.”

On another note, remembering January 6, 1999, Dr Blyden said: “I hope and pray on this sacred January 6th anniversary that the C.I.D. Police will not be used to get the hard-working and distinguished MAGISTRATE MARK NGEGBA to issue any Warrant of Arrest for alleged “Written Public Insult contrary to Part 2 of the Public Order Act of 1965.”

“Such steps by the Police under the leadership of the Bio-led administration, simply make a mockery of the recent, widely-acclaimed repeal of Part 5 of that very same Public Order Act of 1965.

“The Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report guides us all on how we should ensure the Peace and Stability of our country.

“Abusing judicial process to secure malice-driven Warrants of Arrest for a well-respected Stateswoman in Sierra Leone, who cannot be blackmailed over corruption allegations, is not how to uphold the Recommendations of the TRC.

“Abusing the justice sector just because the Leadership of the main Democratic Opposition is heavily compromised, under disgraceful blackmail and so cannot function to protest such Abuse of Judicial Process, is not how to build a better Sierra Leone. Let us build back better than this.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...