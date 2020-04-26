Sierra Leone records eleven new cases in the last forty-eight hours

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 April 2020:

On this the eve of Sierra Leone’s 59th Indepence Anniversary, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 93, an increase of 11 in the past forty-eight hours, as the government announces an indefinite extension of the nationwide partial lockdown which should have come to an end today.

But many are questioning whether the government has the constitutional powers to extend the lockdown indefinitely, without seeking the approval of parliament.

Seven new cases were confirmed today and four recorded yesterday. The total number of people dead as a result of COVID-19 now stands at four, after today’s announcement by the Emergency Response Centre of the death of a 60 year old at the 34 Military Hospital in Freetown.

The deceased is confirmed by doctors to have suffered from un underlying kidney disease and was receiving dialysis treatment, but was tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the seven cases confirmed today, were found in the capital Freetown, as Bombali District in the north of Sierra Leone, now records its first case of the virus.

Health officials are trying to trace the contacts of the Bombali case who is believed to be a university female student from Freetown, who had travelled to Makeni.

There are now 79 active cases of COVID-19 under observation in isolation centres. All are said to be in stable condition.

Ten people have so far made remarkable recovery from the virus, with 889 currently in quarantine. The total number of people discharged from quarantine so far, stands at 1,267.

And for the first time, the total number of men infected (48) now surpasses the number of women (45) by three cases.

