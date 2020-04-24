Sierra Leone records its bigggest jump in number of daily reported covid-19 cases

Sierra LeoneTelegraph: 24 April 2020:

In the last twenty-four hours, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sierra Leone has increased from 64 to 82, after 18 new cases were reported today. But the total number of people confirmed dead from the virus in the last hour, stands at three.

According to the COVID-19 national response team, a 37 year old male who presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown, passed away before his test result was confirmed as positive.

All but one of the new confirmed cases were found in the over-populated capital Freetown, which continues to be regarded as the COVID-19 hotbed of Sierra Leone, with a total of 71 cases so far recorded in the City. The western urban area of Freetown has the highest number of cases with 64.

The number of cases in Port Loko stands at 6, whilst Tinkolili has now increased to two.

The gender disparaity in the number of cases continues to widen, with more women reported of carrying the infection – a total of 43, compared to 39 male.

According to the Covid19 spokesman, Solomon Jamiru, there are now seventy COVID-19 active cases who are currently under observation and are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition.

The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 891, and a total 1,226 people have so far been discharged from quarantine.

The government says it is now mandatory for everyone to wear a cloth face mask in public spaces. Enforcement mechanisms are in place, so everyone is advised to have a cloth face mask.

“The Public is further encouraged to continue frequent washing of hands with soap, or clean with hand sanitizer; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into the upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length) with others, especially in crowded areas.”

The Government also said that it has decided to provide frontline healthcare workers with required incentives for the treatment and medical care of persons with COVID-19, including cash risk allowance in lieu of their PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax deductions for a period of three months commencing lst April, 2020, subject to review; life insurance policy encompassing payment to the next-of-kin of any frontline healthcare worker that loses his/her life in providing treatment to persons infected with COVID-19; free tuition and other forms of educational support for a maximum of three children up to 1st degree level, for any healthcare worker who loses his/her life in the discharge of their duties; payment of COVID-19 weekly allowance, including compensation for daily food, board and lodging, to frontline healthcare workers in treatment centres (Acute), Isolation centres (Mild), Laboratory and quarantine centres/homes.

This is the government’s update as at 11am this morning, which does not include the death reported this afternoon:

