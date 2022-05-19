Sierra Leone reports outbreak of Anthrax disease in the north of the country

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 May 2022:

The government of Sierra Leone has this week announced the discovery of anthrax disease among animals in the northern district of Port Loko. A statement published by the Agriculture Ministry says that people can become very sick if they come into contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

According to the CDC, anthrax is not contagious, which means you can’t catch it from another person like the cold or flu.

People get infected with anthrax when spores get into the body. When anthrax spores get inside the body, they can be “activated.” The bacteria can then multiply, spread out in the body, produce toxins, and cause severe illness.

This can happen when people breathe in spores, eat food or drink water contaminated with spores, or get spores in a cut or scrape in the skin.

Certain activities can also increase a person’s chances of getting infected.

How do animals get infected with anthrax?

Domestic and wild animals can become infected when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water. These animals can include cattle, sheep, goats, antelope, and deer. In areas where domestic animals have had anthrax in the past, routine vaccination can help prevent outbreaks.

Where anthrax is found?

Anthrax is most common in agricultural regions of

Central and South America,

sub-Saharan Africa,

central and southwestern Asia,

southern and eastern Europe, and

the Caribbean.

This is the public notice published this week by the government of Sierra Leone:

CDC has created “Guide to Understanding Anthrax pdf icon[PDF – 751K]”

