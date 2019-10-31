Sierra Leone seeks vital investments from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 October 2019:

Yesterday, president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone met with the Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they discussed a range of potential areas and opportunities for investments in Sierra Leone.

Dr Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi – Director-General of ADFD, assured president Bio of ADFD’s continuing support for the development of Sierra Leone. The ADFD is owned by the government of Abu ,with a focus on financing infrastructural projects and supporting developing countries to achieve sustainable socio-economic growth.

The Director-General said that the ADFD has a very good relationship with Sierra Leone and has supported the country in many ways. He said they are looking forward to building new partnership with the Bio-led government in supporting Sierra Leone’s infrastructure and other development priorities.

“We are ready to implement government priority programmes. With the vision and determination that we have seen from your government, we think that Sierra Leone is on the right footing and we will be more than happy to help your country,” he said.

President Bio thanked the ADFB for its previous support given to Sierra Leone. He said his government came into office at a very difficult time and inherited a very challenged economy, adding that with effective management, they have been able to establish economic stability.

He said that his government has prioritised human capital development as the foundation for transforming Sierra Leone, with a focus on education, food security and health.

“We are a determined government and we have changed quite a lot in terms of the economy within this short time. We want genuine partners now who are ready to work with us in moving our country forward,” he said.

President Bio was accompanied by Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE – Rashid Sesay, Minister of Agriculture – Jonathan Joe Ndanema, Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Infrastructure – Dr John Edward Tambi (Photo below – first left), and the Director-General of the Petroleum Directorate – Timothy Kabba.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...