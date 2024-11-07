Sierra Leone Today: How did we get here? Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 November 2024:

As I sit back and reflect on the current state of life in Sierra Leone, a question often comes to my mind. How did we get here? Our streets are full of untapped potential yet mired in poverty. Our children aspire to a future they may never see, while our elders suffer the same struggles they endured in their youth.

Year after year, our hopes for change are reignited, only to flicker out when those in power ignore the voices of the very people they represent.

In examining our journey, it’s clear we’ve reached this point due to our exclusion from decisions that shape our lives. Time and again, we have been left out of critical conversations unless, of course, it’s election season. Politicians sweep through, promising the world and urging us to place our faith in them. But as soon as they take office, they vanish into the cocoon of power, paying little heed to the cries of the people. They posture and proclaim their efforts to address our suffering, but too often these gestures are to show mere camouflage to appease international eyes or attract foreign aid.

What Sierra Leone needs is not only new leadership but a new paradigm of participation. The voices of ordinary Sierra Leoneans must resonate in the halls of power, the people must be agents in their own story of progress.

Nothing can truly be done “for” us unless it is done “with” us. The people must play an active role in shaping the policies, projects, and programs that impact their daily lives. We must dismantle the outdated and top-down decision-making model that has sidelined us for far too long.

When decisions are made without the participation of the people, we see a widening gap between policy and reality. Take, for instance, our health system. Grand policies are drafted, and budgets are allocated, yet a trip to the nearest hospital tells a different story. Medicines are scarce, equipment is outdated, and medical staff are underpaid and overworked.

The gap between policy and reality persists because the very people affected by these policies, those waiting for treatment, mothers in labour, young children seeking vaccines are rarely consulted.

Similarly, in education, decisions are made from the top without consideration for the real needs of students and teachers. A shiny new policy might look good on paper, but without the perspectives of students, parents, and teachers, the system is riddled with missteps that hinder rather than help. Curriculums fail to equip students with the skills they need to thrive, and schools lack basic amenities. When we are not at the table, these policies cater to the priorities of the few rather than addressing the fundamental needs of the many.

If we are to change this cycle, we must demand a seat at the table, a space in every decision-making forum, from village councils to the national parliament. Our participation should not be tokenistic, nor should it be limited to public meetings that merely “inform” us of policies already set in stone. Instead, we need a model of governance where the people’s ideas, opinions, and feedback directly shape policy outcomes. In all sectors health, education, infrastructure, economic policy, the ordinary Sierra Leonean must have a voice, and this voice must have weight.

Achieving this requires more than a change in mindset, it calls for structural reforms. Communities should have access to platforms where they can discuss, deliberate, and propose solutions that best fit their realities.

Local councils and district meetings should be more than ceremonial gatherings, they must be places of active dialogue between citizens and decision-makers. In such settings, people would be empowered not only to voice their concerns but also to hold officials accountable, ensuring that every action taken in the name of progress actually serves the people it intends to uplift.

Sierra Leone’s development agenda should be people-centred, driven by a deep understanding of the actual needs and aspirations of its citizens. For too long, our people have been passive recipients of policies imposed on them. It is time we reclaim our role as active agents of our own development.

We must demand participatory budgetary management process, where communities have a say in how local funds are allocated. We must push for citizen councils to oversee major projects, from infrastructure to education reform, to ensure that these initiatives align with the needs of the people.

To be successful, this shift requires support and investment in education and awareness programs, so that our people know their rights and the power they hold in a true democracy.

Civic education is vital to equip Sierra Leoneans with the knowledge and skills needed to meaningfully engage in policy-making processes. Information campaigns can help to break down complex policies and make them accessible, encouraging a more informed public ready to advocate for their rights.

One of the greatest obstacles to meaningful participation is the erosion of trust between the people and those in power. Too often, politicians come to our communities, make sweeping promises, then disappear, leaving us disillusioned and wary of engagement. Rebuilding this trust is essential.

The government must be transparent and willing to show tangible progress. Public meetings should be open to all, held regularly, and outcomes should be documented and publicly accessible. This level of transparency is vital to build confidence that citizen engagement is not only welcomed but respected and valued.

In addition to transparency, we must also see genuine accountability. Those who misuse public funds, make false promises, or enact policies that harm rather than help should face consequences. A system without accountability encourages abuse and fuels cynicism. But a system where leaders are held accountable for their actions creates a culture where the people feel empowered to engage, knowing their voices will not only be heard but also acted upon.

To realize a vision of active participation, Sierra Leoneans must stand united. We cannot let tribal affiliations, regional differences, or political loyalties divide us. True progress is only possible when we come together as a nation, bound by the shared goal of a better, more inclusive Sierra Leone.

Civil society organizations, traditional leaders, youth groups, and women’s associations all have a critical role to play in mobilizing communities and amplifying the voices of the marginalized.

A united front can put pressure on the government to adopt policies that prioritize our collective welfare. It is through this unity that we can demand our rightful place at the table, refusing to be sidelined or silenced. We must remember that, ultimately, our strength lies in our unity. When we stand together, we make it clear that nothing will be done for us without us.

Sierra Leone deserves a new era where every citizen, regardless of social standing or wealth, has the right and the means to shape the future of our nation. It is time to break free from the outdated model where decisions are made in secret chambers, detached from the realities of daily life. It is time to ensure that policies reflect the needs and desires of those they are meant to serve.

Our collective future is at stake. For Sierra Leone to thrive, the government must do more than listen, it must act with the people, in every decision and in every sphere of life. We must refuse to accept anything less than full, meaningful participation in the decisions that shape our lives. After all, nothing done for us, without us, can ever truly be for us.