Sierra Leone trade and investment conference kicks off in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 June 2019:

Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio will open the UK-Sierra Leone Trade and Investment Conference taking place in London tomorrow, Thursday 6th June 2019.

The conference will provide a platform for the Government of Sierra Leone to showcase the Trade and Investment Opportunities in Sierra Leone, especially in the areas of tourism, energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture.

The government is seeking over $700 million of private sector investment, to boost economic growth and create much needed employment opportunities for the millions of unemployed youths in the country.

This is the conference programme:

0800-0900: Registration and Refreshments

0900-0920: Opening Remarks

James Palmer, Senior Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills

Atam Sandhu, Chief Executive, DMA

HE Tamba John Sylvernus Lamina, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the UK

HMA Guy Warrington, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

0920-0930: Welcome

Rachel Turner, Economic Development Director, UK Department for International Development

0930-0950: Keynote Address

HE Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

0940-1100: Session 1: Economic Overview & Financial Sector Development

Chair: Emmanuel Kwapong, Economist; Africa, Standard Chartered Bank

Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Finance

Dr Ibrahim Stevens, Deputy Governor, Bank of Sierra Leone

Hon. Priscilla Schwarz, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice

Christopher John Forster, President, Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (SLCCIA)

1100-1130: Refreshments Break

1130-1140: Hon. Harriett Baldwin MP, Minister of State, UK Department for International Development

1140-1245: Session 2: Trade & Investment and Economic Diversification

Chair: Hannah Ambrose, Herbert Smith Freehills

Launch of the fourth edition of “Sierra Leone: An Investor’s Guide”

Rebecca Perlman, Herbert Smith Freehills

Gavin Davis, Herbert Smith Freehills

Panel Discussion

Joe Demby, Presidential Adviser on Economic and Financial Policy

Sheku Lexmond Koroma, Chief Executive, Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA)

Michala Mackay, Chief Executive, Corporate Affairs Commission

1245-1315: Spotlight on Tourism

Hon. Memuna Pratt, Minister of Tourism

Peter Fowler, CEO, Westminster Group

1315-1415: Networking Lunch

1415-1530: Session 3: Investing in Energy & Mining

Chair: Memuna Forna, Editor and Founder, FT Insight

Cyril Grant, Project Manager, Ministry of Energy

Julius Mattai, Director General, National Minerals Agency

Timothy M Kabba Director General, Petroleum Directorate. Office of the President

Craig Dean, Chairman and CEO, Gerald Group/SL Mining

Robert Hattingh, CEO, Sierra Rutile

1530-1600: Spotlight on Agriculture

Chair: Baroness Northover, Member of the House of Lords

Hon. Joseph Ndanema, Minister of Agriculture

Patrick Blake, Managing Director, Tropical Farms/Dole

1600-1630: Spotlight on Infrastructure

Dr John Tambi, Chairman, Presidential Infrastructure Initiative

Dr Hayat Sindi, Advisor to the President, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

1630-1650: Closing Remarks

HMA Guy Warrington, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

Hon. Nabeela Tunis, Minister of Foreign Affairs

1650-1800: Gala Drinks Reception

During the conference, delegates will have the opportunity to network with Ministers, Public Sector Officials, Representatives of the Private Sector and Businesses from Sierra Leone.

While in the United Kingdom, president Julius Maada Bio will also deliver a lecture at the Brasenose College, University of Oxford.

The theme of the Lecture will be: “Beyond Mere Inspiration: Tackling the Challenges of Leadership in Sierra Leone”. The lecture has been scheduled for Friday 7th June 2019.

John Bowers, Rector at Brasenose College and Professor Wale Adebanwi, Director of the African Studies Centre will welcome president Julius Maada Bio to the University of Oxford.

President Julius Maada Bio will also engage in several meetings with British politicians.

On Saturday, 8th June 2019, Sierra Leoneans from across the UK have been invited to meet and engage with president Bio in a Townhall event, taking place at the University College London. Details are as follows:

