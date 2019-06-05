Sierra Leone trade and investment conference kicks off in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 June 2019:
Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio will open the UK-Sierra Leone Trade and Investment Conference taking place in London tomorrow, Thursday 6th June 2019.
The conference will provide a platform for the Government of Sierra Leone to showcase the Trade and Investment Opportunities in Sierra Leone, especially in the areas of tourism, energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture.
The government is seeking over $700 million of private sector investment, to boost economic growth and create much needed employment opportunities for the millions of unemployed youths in the country.
This is the conference programme:
0800-0900: Registration and Refreshments
0900-0920: Opening Remarks
James Palmer, Senior Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills
Atam Sandhu, Chief Executive, DMA
HE Tamba John Sylvernus Lamina, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the UK
HMA Guy Warrington, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone
0920-0930: Welcome
Rachel Turner, Economic Development Director, UK Department for International Development
0930-0950: Keynote Address
HE Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
0940-1100: Session 1: Economic Overview & Financial Sector Development
Chair: Emmanuel Kwapong, Economist; Africa, Standard Chartered Bank
Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Finance
Dr Ibrahim Stevens, Deputy Governor, Bank of Sierra Leone
Hon. Priscilla Schwarz, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice
Christopher John Forster, President, Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (SLCCIA)
1100-1130: Refreshments Break
1130-1140: Hon. Harriett Baldwin MP, Minister of State, UK Department for International Development
1140-1245: Session 2: Trade & Investment and Economic Diversification
Chair: Hannah Ambrose, Herbert Smith Freehills
Launch of the fourth edition of “Sierra Leone: An Investor’s Guide”
Rebecca Perlman, Herbert Smith Freehills
Gavin Davis, Herbert Smith Freehills
Panel Discussion
Joe Demby, Presidential Adviser on Economic and Financial Policy
Sheku Lexmond Koroma, Chief Executive, Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA)
Michala Mackay, Chief Executive, Corporate Affairs Commission
1245-1315: Spotlight on Tourism
Hon. Memuna Pratt, Minister of Tourism
Peter Fowler, CEO, Westminster Group
1315-1415: Networking Lunch
1415-1530: Session 3: Investing in Energy & Mining
Chair: Memuna Forna, Editor and Founder, FT Insight
Cyril Grant, Project Manager, Ministry of Energy
Julius Mattai, Director General, National Minerals AgencJulius Mattai, Director General, National Minerals Agency
Timothy M Kabba Director General, Petroleum Directorate. Office of the President
Craig Dean, Chairman and CEO, Gerald Group/SL Mining
Robert Hattingh, CEO, Sierra Rutile
1530-1600: Spotlight on Agriculture
Chair: Baroness Northover, Member of the House of Lords
Hon. Joseph Ndanema, Minister of Agriculture
Patrick Blake, Managing Director, Tropical Farms/Dole
1600-1630: Spotlight on Infrastructure
Dr John Tambi, Chairman, Presidential Infrastructure Initiative
Dr Hayat Sindi, Advisor to the President, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)
1630-1650: Closing Remarks
HMA Guy Warrington, British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone
Hon. Nabeela Tunis, Minister of Foreign Affairs
1650-1800: Gala Drinks Reception
During the conference, delegates will have the opportunity to network with Ministers, Public Sector Officials, Representatives of the Private Sector and Businesses from Sierra Leone.
While in the United Kingdom, president Julius Maada Bio will also deliver a lecture at the Brasenose College, University of Oxford.
The theme of the Lecture will be: “Beyond Mere Inspiration: Tackling the Challenges of Leadership in Sierra Leone”. The lecture has been scheduled for Friday 7th June 2019.
John Bowers, Rector at Brasenose College and Professor Wale Adebanwi, Director of the African Studies Centre will welcome president Julius Maada Bio to the University of Oxford.
President Julius Maada Bio will also engage in several meetings with British politicians.
On Saturday, 8th June 2019, Sierra Leoneans from across the UK have been invited to meet and engage with president Bio in a Townhall event, taking place at the University College London. Details are as follows:
