Sierra Leone UN Representative calls for permanent peace in Israel-Palestine conflict

Murtala Mohamed Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2024:

Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations addressed the UN Security Council on Monday, expressing hope that the recently passed resolution for a two-week ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will pave the way for a permanent and sustainable peace.

Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu emphasized the significance of this ceasefire leading to a lasting solution, where Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully side by side, ultimately moving towards a two-state resolution. He reiterated the commitment to work towards a two-state solution as the most viable option to end the occupation and resolve the prolonged conflict.

Ambassador Kanu, while briefing the Security Council, highlighted the importance of resolution 27-28 co-penned by Sierra Leone and other elected members, in addressing the urgent needs of Palestinians in Gaza, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Stressing the collective struggles and hardships faced by the Palestinian people, he emphasized the importance of the immediate ceasefire, calling for an end to violence, suffering, and collective punishment. Ambassador Kanu also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Russia and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Russia.

The UN Security Council recently passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas conflict, with 14 council members voting in favour. Notably, the resolution was not vetoed by the United States for the first time. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the resolution, vowing to continue the conflict with Hamas.

The resolution also demanded the release of hostages and humanitarian access, with calls for parties to respect and implement the resolutions.

Sierra Leone’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 period has allowed the small West African country to assert its influence on global issues.

With over 30,000 casualties and millions displaced in the Israeli war, urgent humanitarian intervention is needed to address the dire humanitarian situation, particularly affecting women and children.