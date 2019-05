Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 May 2019:

It is almost twenty-four hours since president Julius Maada Bio reshuffled his cabinet. There have been mixed reactions to the not so new line-up of ministers, especially with regards to what many see as the sacking or demotion of key players in his government.

So what are the newspapers reporting in Sierra Leone today?

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp