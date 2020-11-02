Sierra Leonean Allieu Mucktarru Kallay urges Africans in the USA to vote for Biden-Harris

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 November 2020:

Tomorrow Tuesday, November 3, the American people will go to the polls to choose a new president in a high-stakes election where every vote counts, including that of immigrant citizens from Africa.

One of the men who have been working around-the-clock to make sure the democrat candidate Joe Biden is elected with the help of African immigrants’ votes is Chief Allieu Mucktarru Kallay.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph last night caught up with Chief Allieu Mucktarru Kallay to talk about his efforts in getting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. This is what he said:

Chief Allieu Mucktarru-Kallay (CAMK): My name is Chief Allieu Mucktarru-Kallay, I am the Campaign Manager of the United States Citizen African immigrants (USCIA). I am also the first

African born immigrant in the USA to run For State Senate In Maryland.

Sierra Leone Telegraph (SLT): What do you think is at stake for the African Immigrants in the USA?

CAMK: African immigrants in the USA expect the same things that every American expects as a right. we do not separate ourselves in reality from other Americans. we came to this country with expectations, and they remain the same, such as: better education opportunities, better employment opportunities, gender equality and fair practices in the workplace, racial equality, health care for all, improved immigration processing and practices, and job security.

SLT: What is your take on the way the US election campaign has gone so far at this final stage?



CAMK: So far, the campaign looks great for Biden and Harris, because the voters believe in them. They have not lied to the American people. And it’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go.

SLT: Who do you think is going to win the elections on Tuesday, November 3rd, 20200?



CAMK: Vice president Joe Biden and the senator, whom we refer to as ‘sweet mother’ Kamala Harris, because Donald Trump does not care about minorities, and neither does he care about the world. I feel a Biden presidency will correct the imbalance, the heart and humanity that is presently missing in this bad government of Donald Trump

SLT: What special efforts are you making to ensure that African immigrants voters turn out to vote on Tuesday?

CAMK: Well, as Campaign Manager for the United States Citizen African Immigrants (USCIA), we have been working hard to reach out to our immigrant voters by telephone, social media and zoom communications.

SLT: Thank you and good luck to you – Chief Allieu Mucktarru-Kallay and the Democrat Party.

Chief Allieu Mucktarru-Kallay also spoke to reporter Ben Bangoura of AlloAfricaNews yesterday Sunday on what to be expected if Joe Biden is elected as the next president of the United States. This is what he said:

