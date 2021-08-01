Sierra Leonean singer Diamond Cherry passes away in The Gambia

Lans Omar (40 Acres Media Canada): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 August 2021:

Sierra Leonean singer, Mariam Sankoh Lamin aka “Diamond Cherry” (Photo) passed away last Wednesday July 21, 2021 in The Gambia, after a long battle with illness, family sources have confirmed with 40 Acres media in Canada.

Diamond Cherry was 30 years old and left behind a young daughter. She is described by many artists and producers whom she had worked with as “a very lovable person who strongly believed in her Christian faith”.

Cherry had been ill for a while in Maryland, USA, where she resided. Doctors could not find diagnosis for her prolonged illness in the USA, and she decided to seek traditional medicines in The Gambia.

She was in The Gambia for several months trying traditional medicines but to no avail.

Cherry was a very seasoned performer. At the Miss Africa Diaspora Beauty Pageant & Fashion Show 2019 in Houston, Texas, she dropped the bomb with her hit song song “Sedom Pan Dem”. The performance got everyone off their feet. It was the first time I met her and even introduced her on stage.

Sadly enough, for some unknown reason the producers of Cherry’s most awaited song “Put You Up” re-released the song on Youtube on the very day she passed away.

Cherry’s death is mourned by many in the industry including Rahim De Wezard, who wrote and produced her “Sedom Pan Dem” song, Fantacee, Dallas Bantan, showbiz vet & influencer DaQueen Malisha and Winnipeg’s reggae star Idrissa “Alaska” whom she had shared a stage with at the “Miss Africa Diaspora Beauty Pageant & Fashion Show in Houston, Texas.

A candlelit vigil will be held for the singer in Maryland, USA, where t-shirts bearing her image will be sold for $10; all proceeds from that sale will go directly towards her daughter’s education.

Cherry will be remembered as a fine young woman who was ready for a major breakthrough in the world music scene.

