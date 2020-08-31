Sierra Leoneans in Europe protesting against president Bio at the London Black in the Park

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 August 2020:

Today Monday, 31st August is a Bank holiday in England, and what normally would be the London West Indian Carnival, will because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead be celebrated by thousands of people who will march in London to highlight the continuing killing of innocent Black people in America.

Sierra Leoneans from across Europe will also be organising a protest march in London today to draw the attention of the World to what they say is the “serious human rights abuses and breaches of the constitution in Sierra Leone by the Bio led government”.

The organisers of the “Sierra Leonean Lives Matter” protest also say that the focus of their demonstration is the “poor democratic leadership of the Sierra Leone President”.

The Like Minds For Makeni, Concerned Sierra Leoneans and The Black In the Park organisations will stage the “Sierra Leone Lives Matter Vigil for Victims of State Violence in Sierra Leone” at the Burgees Park, Albany Road in South-East London.

The event will commence at midday and all participants will be dressed in Black T-Shirts and Black Masks, according to the organisers.

“We encourage all participants to observe all COVID-19 Social Distancing guidelines and protocols. Face masks will be provided free of charge,” says a media release from the organizers who also added that “The time to speak up and be part of the process to restore our democracy and save Mama Salone is now”.

“On the day of the vigil, we will be having statements from notable members of the Sierra Leonean community and families of victims of state-sponsored violence and killings. Also, we are in the process of inviting some British Members of Parliament to make statements as well,” the organizers wrote in their email sent to Awareness Times from London.

“The Black in the Park Vigil is seeking to draw the attention of the International Community on the ongoing systematic human rights violations, rape, torture and mass killings perpetrated by state-sponsored security personnel against the ordinary people of Sierra Leone including over 30 inmates at the Pademba Road Maximum Prison on 29th April 2020, all under the watch of the current president” the organizers wrote.”

The organisers are hopeful that their demonstration will help “highlight the stories of voiceless and powerless Sierra Leoneans to the rest of the world and to urge the timely intervention of the British Government to come to the rescue of the vulnerable people of Sierra Leone.”

There has been no reaction yet from the Government Sierra Leone ofabout the planned demonstration.

