Sierra Leone’s Afro-pop artist Drizilik on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Heartless Crew

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2021:

Last Sunday, 21st of March 2021, BBC Radio 1Xtra Africa focus show, highlighted four of the best new artists coming out of the African continent, including Sierra Leone’s Afro-pop artist – Drizilik.

Artist and producer Silvastone introduced Dj Fonti, Mighty Moe and MC Bushkin of the Heartless Crew introduced Afro-pop artist Drizilik from Sierra Leone, rapper Ouenza from Morocco, Bongo Flava artist Harmonize from Tanzania and Afropop singer Garry Mapanzure from Zimbabwe.

The show is part of BBC 1Xtra’s Africa focus #Africa360.

It is available to stream on BBC Sounds (Web & App; available worldwide) for 4 weeks.

Here is the link to the show and please find a visual attached:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000tdc0

