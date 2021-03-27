Sierra Leone’s Afro-pop artist Drizilik on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Heartless Crew

March 27, 2021 Abdul Rashid Thomas In Focus 0

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2021:

Last Sunday, 21st of March 2021, BBC Radio 1Xtra Africa focus show, highlighted four of the best new artists coming out of the African continent, including Sierra Leone’s Afro-pop artist – Drizilik.

Artist and producer Silvastone introduced Dj Fonti, Mighty Moe and MC Bushkin of the Heartless Crew introduced Afro-pop artist Drizilik from Sierra Leone, rapper Ouenza from Morocco, Bongo Flava artist Harmonize from Tanzania and Afropop singer Garry Mapanzure from Zimbabwe.

The show is part of BBC 1Xtra’s Africa focus #Africa360. 

It is available to stream on BBC Sounds (Web & App; available worldwide) for 4 weeks.

Here is the link to the show and please find a visual attached:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000tdc0

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.