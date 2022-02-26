Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission urges public officials and ministers to declare their assets

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2022:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) which is led by Francis Ben Kaifala is urging all public officials including elected politicians and ministers, to ensure that they declare their assets before the end of March.

In a Public Notice published on the 24th of February 2022, the ACC says that “pursuant to Section 119(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 (as Amended in 2019), Public Officers are to declare their income, assets and liabilities on or before the deadline date of 31st March, 2022.”

“Every public officer shall, within three months of becoming a public officer, deposit with the Commission a declaration of his income, assets and liabilities and thereafter in every two years that he is public officer, but not later than 31st March of that second year, deposit further declaration of his income, assets and liabilities and also while leaving office,” the statement reads.

The ACC said that the following public officers are required to declare their assets: Persons in elective offices, Persons appointed by the President, Public Officers in Grade 7 and above and Public officers below Grade 7 with fiduciary (financial) responsibilities, such as bursars, etc.

Principals, Vice Principals, Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers and Bursars in Government and Government-assisted schools must also declare their income, assets and liabilities, but all other teachers in Grade 7 and above are exempt from this year’s declaration requirement, the ACC says.

Asset declarations can be done online through the Commission’s website: www.anticorruption.gov.sl

“The public is reminded that Section 122 of the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2019 provides that: “A public officer who, without reasonable cause, fails to submit his/her Assets Declaration Form or knowingly records false, inaccurate or misleading information in the declaration form shall, in addition to any other penalty imposed under the Act, be liable to administrative sanctions as set out in Sub-section (5)” as follows: Withholding the salary of the Public Officer, suspend the Public Officer after one month of default but not more than three months and dismiss the Public Officer after exceeding three months but does not apply to Positions for which removal from office is stipulated in the Constitution but applies to all,” the ACC notice reads.

