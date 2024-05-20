Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner – Francis Ben Kaifala is a political gangster

Alpha Amadu Jalloh – The Fox: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 May 2024:

In the ongoing drama that is Sierra Leonean politics, Francis Ben Kaifala, the country’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner, has emerged not as a hero but a villain.

The ACC – a watchdog of integrity and honesty has, ironically has become the embodiment of the very corruption it is supposed to combat.

Francis Ben Kaifala’s actions last weekend, particularly surrounding the controversial Sierra Leone Bar Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kenema Nongowa, have exposed him for what he truly is: a political gangster.

Kaifala, who harbours ambitions of succeeding President Julius Maada Bio, has repeatedly abused his position, showing blatant disregard for the legal system and the public trust.

His involvement in the controversial AGM, backed by president Bio, only underscores his moral and professional bankruptcy.

One glaring example of Kaifala’s duplicity is his refusal to take action against blatantly corrupt officials in the country.

The suspended Clerk of Parliament remains untouched, and Kaifala’s presence at a cocktail party where members of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) called for the clerk’s reinstatement is telling. His inaction speaks volumes. This is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern.

Kaifala’s so-called anti-corruption crusade is a farce, evidenced by his theatrical displays of recovered funds. These stunts are nothing but smoke and mirrors designed to distract from his unwillingness to prosecute party members and other influential figures.

Consider the case of the former Chief Immigration Officer, Andrew Jaia Kai Kai, whose prosecution has been delayed indefinitely. Is it coincidence, or is it Kaifala’s unwillingness to go after his political allies?

Moreover, Kaifala’s selective blindness extends to those who have used fraudulent credentials to secure high-ranking government positions.

The former Inspector General of Police, a man who can scarcely string together a coherent English sentence, somehow possesses a doctorate degree. This is an egregious example of corruption that Kaifala has chosen to ignore, revealing his bias and complicity.

Francis Ben Kaifala who shuttles between Freetown and the United States of America to study at Harvard University whiles being paid thousands of dollars salary by the poor people of Sierra Leone, is not the guardian of justice but rather a political gangster, manipulating his role to serve his presidential ambitions and protect his allies.

His actions betray the trust of Sierra Leoneans who yearn for genuine accountability and transparency.

Instead of fighting corruption, Kaifala is entrenching it further, making a mockery of the Anti-Corruption Commission and undermining the very foundation of our legal system.

Sierra Leoneans must not be deceived by Kaifala’s charades. We must hold him accountable for his actions and demand genuine leadership that upholds the principles of justice and integrity.

The future of Sierra Leone depends on our collective ability to see through the political gangsterism that threatens to derail the nation’s progress.

We cannot afford to let individuals like Francis Ben Kaifala bend the rules for their own gain and the desires of President Julius Maada Bio. It is time for Sierra Leone to rise and reclaim the values of honesty, transparency, and accountability. Our nation deserves better than the likes of Francis Ben Kaifala.

In any well governed society, Kaifala would have been sacked by the President long ago. Will President Bio show him the door now?