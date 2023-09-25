Sierra Leone’s call for electoral justice: – The crucial role of the Commonwealth

Umaru S. Jah: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 September 2023:

In recent months, Sierra Leone has grappled with a worrisome challenge threatening its democratic integrity: allegations of election irregularities and a troubling lack of transparency in result tabulation.

These claims have reverberated within the nation and raised concerns among international election observers, including the United Kingdom and the United States. The ensuing doubts have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the legitimacy of President Maada Bio’s government.

Amidst this pressing issue, the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) has emerged as a key player, vociferously advocating for a rerun of the multi-tier elections while passionately urging resistance against what they perceive as an illegitimate administration led by President Bio.

As the nation grapples with these profound concerns, the spotlight now firmly rests on Sierra Leone’s political stability. These demands from the APC and their refusal to engage in any form of governance have taken centre stage as Commonwealth negotiations loom.

The role of the Commonwealth in this precarious situation cannot be overstated. They must meticulously evaluate the claims and evidence presented by both sides while unwaveringly upholding their commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

The international community’s stance on Sierra Leone’s political future will undeniably influence the broader stability of the West African region.

As these negotiations progress, the Commonwealth must maintain a measured and impartial approach. At stake are the credibility and legitimacy of Sierra Leone’s government and the nation’s precarious political stability.

While one might argue that negotiations offer a pragmatic route to resolving electoral disputes, it is paramount that dialogue does not inadvertently provide cover for potential irregularities to remain unaddressed.

The APC carries a moral and democratic responsibility to ensure that every citizen’s vote is accorded the utmost value and that elections are conducted with the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

It is fundamental to recognize that the bedrock of any functioning democracy rests upon the faith of its citizens in the electoral process. When doubts concerning the legitimacy of elected officials persist due to irregularities and a dearth of transparency, the very essence of democracy is imperilled, casting a pall over the nation’s stability and progress.

The allegations of election irregularities should not be dismissed lightly. Every citizen’s vote is sacrosanct, and each vote must be accurately counted.

The APC’s demands for a rerun, among other measures, transcend political manoeuvres; they constitute a resounding call for justice and accountability.

For those who may oppose the idea of a rerun, asserting that it would foster further political instability, it is important to recognize that the contrary holds true.

A rerun, conducted under international oversight and with a firm commitment to transparency, would fortify Sierra Leone’s democratic institutions. Such an act would underscore the nation’s unwavering dedication to upholding democratic principles and respecting the will of its people.

In the coming weeks, the global gaze will be fixed firmly upon the Commonwealth as it navigates this delicate and consequential situation.

The world will scrutinize with great interest how the organization addresses the APC’s concerns regarding the legitimacy of President Bio’s government and whether it can serve as a catalyst for a peaceful resolution to the prevailing political tension in Sierra Leone.

The stakes are undeniably high, and the outcome will undoubtedly shape the future of this West African nation.