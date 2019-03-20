Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio is honorary fellow of the West African College of Nursing

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 March 2019:

Mrs Fatima Maada Bio has been awarded Honorary Fellow of the West African College of Nursing, at the opening ceremony of the 15th Biennial General Meeting, 24th Scientific Session and the 39th Council Meeting of the West African College of Nursing, held at the Bintumani Conference Hall, in Aberdeen, Freetown, early this week.

She has received the award because of her leadership, hard work and dedication in empowering women and girls in Sierra Leone.

Accepting the award, Mrs Fatima Maada Bio spoke about the sacrifices and dedication of nurses in sierra Leone. She said that the work they do cannot go unnoticed, but worthy of emulating, as they are the back bone of every nation’s health care delivery system.

She expressed admiration for what she described as ‘the noble nursing profession’, highlighting their tenacity and dedication to human service, as she recalled their bravery and passion at the height of Sierra Leone’s Ebola epidemic and the 2018 Freetown mudslide disaster.

Mrs Fatima Maada Bio pledged her unflinching support for the agenda of President Julius Maada Bio in improving the country’s health care system, and pledged to work with those institutions involved in improving the face of nursing and midwifery – not only in Sierra Leone, but West Africa in general.

