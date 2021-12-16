Sierra Leone’s former Vice President Victor Foh acquitted of corruption charges

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 December 2021:

Court of Appeal Judge Reginald Fynn, yesterday acquitted and discharged Sierra Leone’s former Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh, and two others – Abu Bakarr Carew and Ibrahim Fakeh of all corruption charges brought against them by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Justice Fynn however sentenced first accused Sheka Sahid Kamara to three years’ imprisonment for misappropriation of public funds.

According to a statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday, the ACC said it “secured a conviction against Sheka Sahid Kamara, former Special Assistant to ex-President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma and former Secretary of the Hajj Coordinating Committee on two counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Public Funds, contrary to Section 36 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008.”

Justice Reginald S. Fynn found the 1st accused – Sheka Sahid Kamara guilty on counts 4 and 7, Misappropriation of Public Funds, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment on each count to run concurrently.

Sheka Sahid Kamara; Victor Bockarie Foh – former Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone (Photo left); Minkailu Mansaray – former Minister of Mines and Marine Resources (Photo right); Mohamed Alie Bah – former Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President; Ibrahim Fackeh Conteh – Community Worker; and Abu Bakarr Carew – former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs were all charged to court by the ACC in August 2018 on Eight counts indictment related to the 2018 annual Pilgrimage to the Muslim Holy Land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, dubbed the ‘HAJJ GATE’.

The second, fourth and sixth accused – Victor Bockarie Foh, Ibrahim Fackeh Conteh and Abu Bakarr Carew were respectively acquitted and discharged yesterday.

You can read the full judgement read out by Justice Fynn below:

THE STATE VS SHEKA SAHID KAMARA, VICTOR BOCKARIE FOH AND OTHERS JUDGEMENT DELIVERED BY HON. JUSTICE REGINALD FYNN-JA-DEC,2021

