Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to UK – Tamba Lamina is off to a flying start

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 November 2018:

Barely two weeks into his post, Sierra Leone’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the UK – Mr. Tamba Sylvanus Lamina, is off to a flying, though busy start.

From his office in central London, High Commissioner Tamba Lamina is busy working his way through tons of diplomatic files, dusting off and reactivating long ignored projects, as well as working hard to unveil new plans that should spark more international interests in Sierra Leone, which should help to transform the nation’s image in line with the policy goals of the government’s New Direction Agenda.

In addition to being hard at work in the office, the High Commissioner spends a lot of time meeting people, including his diplomatic counterparts and organisations whose work or interests have the active potential to help bolster the achievement of the government’s agenda.

Today, Tamba Lamina was out paying courtesy call on the High Commissioner of the State of Kuwait, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in London.

Tamba Lamina and his Kuwaiti counterpart – Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan, shared mutual respect and expressed common appreciation for the bilateral cooperation and partnership that exists between Sierra Leone and Kuwait.

Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan affirmed that he will always be available as an additional source of support to High Commissioner Lamina, whenever that support is needed.

In another development, yesterday Tamba Lamina was at the UK Sierra Leone Pro Bono Network Summit in Dover House, Whitehall, London.

The UK Sierra Leone Pro Bono Network is a group of professionals from the legal profession, including lawyers and judges, whose aim is to support Sierra Leone with justice and legal resource, advice and guidance, as and when necessary.

Meeting the Pro Bono Network, Tamba Lamina extended fraternal greetings from President Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone.

He spoke about the government’s New Direction priorities for the Justice sector and stressed the need for accountability in governance.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law and fair dispensation of justice in Sierra Leone and promised to work closely with the network in supporting their work in Sierra Leone.

On Friday, 9th November 2018, High Commissioner Lamina will join Sierra Leone’s minister of tourism – Madam Memunatu Pratt, along with Deputy High Commissioner – Agnes Kumba Dugba-Macauley, at an event in London where Sierra Leone will be promoted as a tourist destination.

The event, which will also showcase investment opportunities in Sierra Leone is taking place at the Vic Watson Conference Centre, 54 Camberwell Road, London SE5 OEW, starting at 6PM and finishing at 9PM.

The event will feature music performance, exhibition, and contributions by prominent Sierra Leoneans.

You can book and register your interest in attending the event here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/join-us-for-an-exciting-event-in-london-showcasing-tourism-and-investment-opportunities-in-sierra-tickets-52101312428?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

