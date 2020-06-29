Sierra Leone’s human freedom index performance has dropped under SLPP government

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 June 2020:

According to the 2019 Global Human Freedom index, Sierra Leone ranked 132 out of 162 countries, scoring 5.99 – dropping 20 places from 2018.

Sierra Leone ranked 112 out of 162 nations in 2018 – thats 5 places from 2017; and 107 out of 159 nations under the former APC government of president Ernes Bai Koroma before SLPP took office.

What this shows is that in the past two years, Sierra Leone’s Global Human Freedom performance has dropped 26 places., suggesting that (notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic), citizens are less free to enjoy their civil Liberties – freedom of speech, movement, security, religion, association and assembly.

The Human Freedom Index (HFI) presents a broad measure of human freedom, understood as the absence of coercive constraint. This fifth annual index uses 76 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in the following areas:

• Rule of Law

• Security and Safety

• Movement

• Religion

• Association, Assembly, and Civil Society

• Expression and Information

• Identity and Relationships

• Size of Government

• Legal System and Property Rights

• Access to Sound Money

• Freedom to Trade Internationally

• Regulation of Credit, Labor, and Business

The HFI finds a strong relationship between human freedom and democracy and suggests that freedom plays an important role in human well-being.

The jurisdictions that took the top 10 places, in order, were New Zealand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, Denmark and Luxembourg (tied in 6th place), Finland and Germany (tied in 8th place), and Ireland. Selected countries rank as follows: Sweden (11), United Kingdom (14), United States (15), Taiwan (19), Japan (25), South Korea (27), Chile (28), France (33), South Africa (64), Argentina (77), Mexico (92), India (94), Brazil (109), Russia (114), Turkey (122), Saudi Arabia (149), Iran (154), Egypt (157), Venezuela (161), and Syria (162).

Out of 10 regions, the regions with the highest levels of freedom are North America (Canada and the United States), Western Europe, and East Asia. The lowest levels are in the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia. Women-specific freedoms, as measured by five indicators in the index, are strongest in North America, Western Europe, and East Asia and are least protected in the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia.

According to the ranking it would appear that Sierra Leoneans generally enjoyed more freedoms and civil liberties like freedom of speech, movement, economic, rule of law ,security under the former APC government than they are currently under the SLPP government.

You can read the 2019 Report here

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...