Sierra Leone’s inspector general of police Richard Moigbe handed retirement notice

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 December 2019:
President Bio will soon be appointing a new Inspector General (IG) of police, after the current IG – Dr. Richard Moigbe was sent a letter this week – which was leaked to the media, reminding him of his statutory requirement to quit office and go into retirement in March next year.
With just three months remaining until IG Moigbe leaves office, the race is on to appoint a new IG, a decision that will no doubt be politically controversial.
Moigbe was appointed by former president Koroma, and there are many in the ruling SLPP party who believe it is time president Bio appoints someone who may be more sympathetic to the ruling party’s cause.
Retirement age in Sierra Leone’s public service is ‘officially’ set at 60 years. But successive governments have been criticised for failing to enforce such legal requirement.
Critics say that governments have played politics with the country’s public sector retirement age to keep their loyal supporters in jobs.
Since his appointment by former president Ernest Bai Koroma in November 2017, after a snap reshuffle of the country’s top military, police and security chiefs, IG Moigbe’s track record as the most senior police officer in the country has been under the microscope.
He has been accused by his critics of failing to develop and manage the Sierra Leone Police as a force for good. They say he is a “Yes man” who takes direct orders from the president, rather than use his professional wisdom to enforce law and order in the country without any political bias or favours.
But the same accusation was levied at Richard Moigbe by supporters of the current government, during former president Koroma’s tenure. It seems no matter who is appointed to the office of IG, there will be accusations of political bias.
What is not in dispute though, is the fact that not a single investigation report into political violence during the previous and current government have been published, nor lessons learnt from those violent – sometimes fatal confrontations.
With just three months to go before he leaves office, IG Richard Moigbe is unlikely to go public to defend his record.
Sierra Leoneans are yearning for change of direction in the way the police force enforces law and order across the country. There have been far too many deaths caused by police gunshots fired at unarmed civilians with impunity.
It is not certain who will take over from Richard Moigbe, but what is for sure is that it is time for Sierra Leone to get its first female Inspector General of Police.
Will president Bio think outside the box this time, and walk across the gender barrier?
This is the letter sent to IG Moigbe by the Head of Human Resources of the Police that was leaked yesterday:
It is very unfair for anyone to say that this IG and all past IGs are biased and YES MEN. I said it sometime ago but that was a mistake. I have changed my mind now because it was not just right. The function of the IG is limited with regards to its INDEPENDENCE in carrying out his/her duty. Because the IGs are dependent on the politicians especially the President, they just have to follow the commands/instructions from whoever becomes President. If they don’t obey, they will be SACKED.
Who will take care of them and their families? The system is really bugged and corrupt when it comes to the independence of our police force. That has to change. The POLICE, NEC, PRISON etc need reform. These institutions should be independent and out of politics or under the control of the EXECUTIVE BRANCH in DISGUISE.
We should have a police force where the IGs are independent from the executive in terms of appointments and executing their duties. Until such conditions exist, our IGs will remain YES MEN forever. They will never execute their duties honestly. All those saying that the present IG is biased and a Mr. YES SIR, must think twice before uttering such ABSURD AND SARCASTIC remarks. GOD BLESS IG Richard Moigbe and I personally wish him all the best in his retirement.