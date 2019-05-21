Sierra Leone’s minister of basic education speaks out against pupils’ riotous rampage

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 May 2019:

There were ugly violent scenes outside a secondary school in Freetown last week, where pupils ran amok with police officers firing tear gas to control the riotous behavior of the pupils.

Dozens of pupils are now in police custody. But there are concerns they are being deprived of their human rights – especially preventing them from taking their WASSCE examination.

The cause of the rioting by the school pupils is unclear. But it is understood that some pupils were caught cheating by examination officers, and when apprehended – a group of pupils attacked the teachers and threw stones at vehicles, causing damage.

The police were able to return calm after several hours of running battle with the pupils, dozens of whom are now in police custody.

Responding to the rioting, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education – Alpha Osman Timbo and senior staff of his ministry have embarked on what the ministry describes as “a national social mobilization in Sierra Leone to condemn the ongoing violence by students against Education officials who are stringently monitoring the public examinations (WASSCE) in the country”.

According to the ministry, “the Minister and his upper management officials send tough messages to those who are undermining the quality of education in Sierra Leone”.

You can watch the minister and his officials speaking to stakeholders:

