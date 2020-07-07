Sierra Leone’s new Attorney General takes oath of office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 July 2020:

Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Yeihwoe Brewah, took his oath of office at State House today, in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the Laws of Sierra Leone.

Anthony Yeihwoe Brewah was appointed yesterday, following the sacking of Dr Pricilla Schwartz by the president.

President Bio congratulated the new Attorney General on his appointment and reminded him of the daunting task ahead. He said there is a lot his government wants to do in the justice sector and noted that he has no doubt in the ability of the new Attorney General, given his vast experience of the sector.

“We need to make access to justice as easy as possible. We are going to depend on you to lead that process. You have my full support and I wish you the best tenure of office,” President Bio said.

In his response, Brewah, Esq. thanked God and the President for the elevation and favour. He said that he would draw from the numerous support and networks he has created throughout his legal practice, and assured of his best in the execution of the duties and functions of the office.

Brewah, Esq. is a Senior Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Founder of one of Sierra Leone’s leading law firms – Brewah & Co.

As a pioneer student of the Sierra Leone Law School, he has contributed immensely to legal development in the country.

He is an accomplished lawyer with almost 30 years’ experience as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Courts of Sierra Leone.

