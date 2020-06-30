Sierra Leone’s new military chiefs take oath of office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 June 2020:

At State House in Freetown yesterday, Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces (RSLAF) – Lieutenant-General Sullay Ibrahim Sesay, and the Joint-Force Commander – Major-General Patrick K Lavahun, took their oath of office in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The new Army Chief Sullay Ibrahim Sesay (Photo below) who replaced Lieutenant-General Brima Bureh Sesay, was promoted to Lieutenant-General, whilst the new Joint Force Commander was promoted to Major-General and decorated by the President who also serves as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

President Bio congratulated both officers on their appointment and promotion, noting that their elevation brought with it bigger responsibilities.

He said he has meticulously chosen them because he wants more from them in order to regain the glory of the RSLAF as a force that is respected in the country and beyond. He added that much is now expected of them.

“I need not remind you that the task ahead is daunting and can be daunting at times but you have a shoulder in me to always rest on. As a government, our aim is to develop this nation and in that process, we need your support. The Armed Forces form an important element in the development of any nation and we hope that you will provide the leadership necessary,” he said.

In response, Lieutenant-General Sesay thanked the President and people of Sierra Leone for the confidence reposed in them as senior military leaders to assume the responsibility for the operational control and administration of the RSLAF.

He expressed the belief that with their experience and competence, they would not betray this confidence. He promised that they will progressively drive the RSLAF into the future in support of the New Direction Agenda.

“I thank you for your good leadership as our Commander-In-Chief of the RSLAF and your good dreams for your great institution – the RSLAF. We continue to relentlessly pledge our loyalty and commitments to you and the people of Sierra Leone now and always,” he assured.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...