Sierra Leone’s new Solicitor General takes oath of office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 March 2019:

Last Friday, 29 March 2019, the newly appointed Solicitor General of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley, took his oath of office in the presence of president Julius Maada Bio at a ceremony held at State House in Freetown.

Shortly after taking his oath of office, Mr. Tarawalley said he is thankful to President Bio for the honour and privilege of being appointed Solicitor General of Sierra Leone, adding that he is aware of the challenges. But he vowed not to betray the President’s trust.

He said that the New Direction Government has made tremendous strides in revamping and restoring trust in Sierra Leone’s legal system.

“Good laws and good legal system are part of the development and growth of any nation, and I commend your government on that. It is my pleasure to work in tandem with the Attorney General to build, develop and improve the justice department, otherwise known as the Law Officers’ Department, which is the largest government law firm. If our laws must be respected, we must respect them; and to me this is doable,” he said.

President Bio congratulated Lawyer Tarawalley on his new role. He told Tarawalley he has been meticulously chosen, and therefore so much is expected of him. The country president Bio said, is lagging behind and that a lot of work is required to catch up with the rest of the world.

“We are beginning to find our place in society, and we should continue on that path. That is why I want to encourage everyone to put their hands on deck, because this is not something we can do alone.

“Now is the time to work and there are very good signs that we are on the right track. Therefore, as you join us, I want to implore you to continue to work very hard. On my part, I promise to provide the quality leadership necessary to change the bad reputation of the country,” president Bio said.

