Sierra Leone’s opposition parliamentarians turn the heat on president Bio’s poor governance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 August 2021:

Opposition political parties in Sierra Leone are accused of being complicit in the government’s poor performance in delivering its manifesto promise after three years in power, by refusing to consistently and persistently hold president Bio accountable for the more than Eight Trillion Leones his government spends.

With the main opposition All Peoples Congress Party (APC) struggling to put its house in order after a long court battle for control of the running of the party’s affairs by various factions, the ruling SLPP party has invariably been granted a blank cheque which critics have accused president Bio and his ministers of abusing with impunity.

Although the international community, in particular – the World Bank and the IMF are almost in direct control of the country’s development programmes through hundreds of millions of dollars financing package, president Bio and his ministers are responsible for prioritisation of budget spending and the use of funds.

But despite the SLPP government receiving millions of dollars every single month in donor funds since winning elections in 2018, there is marked failure in addressing growing abject poverty in the country and poor standards of healthcare, as unemployment remains stubbornly high at over 70%, food inflation rising by 20%, and economic growth slowed down by the global pandemic after president Bio’s dismal failure to diversify the economy as promised in his manifesto and Medium Term National Economic Development Plan.

Corruption in high places and the abuse of executive powers continue to fuel rising lawlessness and the economic malaise that the people of Sierra Leone experience every day.

So, what are the opposition parliamentarians doing?

Here is Abdul Kargbo, opposition APC MP for constituency 077 speaking in parliament as he tries to hold president Bio accountable for his governance and promises that he made to develop the country and alleviate the suffering of the people:

