Sierra Leone’s Speaker of Parliament Abass Bundu violates Standing Orders again

Alan Luke: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 June 2021:

At the beginning of sitting of Sierra Leone’s Parliament on Monday, the Speaker of Parliament announced two key committees for the 4th session of the 5th Parliament which he has the authority to establish.

Conspicuous by his absence, is the deliberate exclusion of Hon Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella, Parliamentary Caucus Leader of NGC, from the said committees. All other party leaders were appointed along with some deputies and independent MPs, who are more junior to Hon Yumkella.

As a matter of fact, it is Hon Yumkella’s right to be on these Committees as the leader of a political party. For example, one of the Committees announced by the Speaker was the Supervisory Committee.

Standing Order 70/13 (a) states: “A Supervisory Committee of all Committees consisting of all leaders, chaired by the Majority Leader of the House with the Clerk of Parliament as Secretary, shall monitor the activities of all parliamentary committees to ensure the proper conduct of their mandate”.

There is no ambiguity as it says “all leaders”. This has been a a consistent pattern fully backed by the Speaker, to disrespect, humiliate and frustrate the Leader of the NGC.

In 2020 they refused to gazette his Private Member Bill which would allow Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora full participation in elections and secure women’s representation in Parliament and empowerment.

Earlier this year, when ten vehicles were assigned to the parliamentary leaders of Parliament, including the APC, SLPP and C4C, the NGC leader was not assigned a vehicle.

In 2019, Hon Yumkella was also stripped from his role in the Pan African Parliament.

It would appear that Speaker Bundu (Photo above) is determined to malign Hon Yumkella, as his presence in the Well of Parliament continues to prick the consciences of those who use the political process to further their self-interest.

Notwithstanding these attempts to malign Hon Yumkella, I am confident of his resolve to continue to represent the interests of his constituents and the country at large, as best as he can.

May the Almighty continue to keep KKY upright and make him soar like an eagle. He has been made great by the hand of the Almighty, and no one can bring him down. The day of reckoning is near.

About the author

Alan Luke is the Chairman of Sierra Leone’s opposition National Grand Coalition Party, UK / Ireland Branch.

