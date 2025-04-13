Sierra Leone’s State House fire exposes a nation fed up with excuses and silence – Op ed

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 April 2025:

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, something unusual – and frankly, quite alarming -happened. Sierra Leone’s State House, the official residence of the President and the beating heart of our nation’s executive authority, caught fire.

Yes, that building. The symbol of our sovereignty. The stronghold of our leadership. Up in smoke. But what has burned deeper than the structure itself is the silence, the vagueness, the vacuum of accountability that followed.

We were told: “The cause of the fire is unknown.” Unknown? In the most tightly secured and heavily surveillance building in the country? A place where even a fly might need a clearance badge?

That’s not just an inadequate explanation – it’s an insult on the intelligence of every Sierra Leonean.

Let’s get real, fires can happen. Sure. Electrical faults. Power surges. Poor maintenance. But here’s the thing: if an ordinary citizen’s home had caught fire due to a surge, EDSA would be under attack from the public. And rightly so.

There have been multiple incidents across the country where homes have burned down due to voltage fluctuations.

So, if this State House fire turns out to be the result of such negligence, then those responsible for the overall management of our energy systems – from EDSA to the Ministry of Energy – must not simply offer apologies. They must consider their positions. Heads must roll.

Leadership is not a ceremonial title; it is a burden of responsibility.

If national sovereignty means anything, then protecting Status House must mean everything. But there’s more at stake here. This fire isn’t just about a building. It’s about trust. About safety. About security.

And speaking of security, where were they? This is the same city where citizens are harassed by unnecessary military and Police checkpoints every evening. Between Lumley and Goodrich alone, there are about three checkpoints.

Yet, with all these “security layers,” the literal seat of executive power was breached by fire, accidentally or otherwise.

We’ve even seen a known European drug criminal, convicted three times, in close proximity to our President. How does that happen? What kind of security protocol allows that? These are not just isolated lapses. They are systemic failures; or deliberate. And we must begin calling them by their name.

So we say this: We are tired. Tired of fires that leave behind more questions than ashes; investigations that go nowhere; leaders who disappear behind curtains of silence.

We are demanding an Independent Investigative Committee – No political puppets. Let the professionals speak; unfiltered Access to the Truth – We want footage, logs, witness accounts.

Don’t tell us the cameras were off. Don’t tell us the servers burned. We’ve heard those songs before. If someone was negligent, they must be held accountable. No sacred cows. No untouchables.

Let’s be brutally honest, if State House isn’t safe, then what about our homes, our schools, our hospitals?

This fire has revealed something bigger: a system struggling under the weight of secrecy, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities. Political considerations should never trump national security.

So, to the government: We’re not asking for perfection. We’re asking for the truth. For courage. For the kind of leadership that owns up, not runs away.

To the citizens: Stay alert. Stay awake. The fire may be out, but the heat of our questions still burns.

To the world: This isn’t just a story about smoke and flames. It’s a nation fed up with excuses, and ready to demand better.

State House burned. But it’s our hopes, our dignity, our sovereignty that are smouldering in its aftermath.

Don’t let this be just another chapter of cover-ups. Let it be the beginning of real accountability. Because this time, we’re not just watching. We’re remembering. And we’re rising.