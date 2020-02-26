SLPP government accused of planning to rig Sierra Leone’s 2023 elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2020:
A controversial decision by the Bio-led SLPP government to empower the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) to register every citizen living in the country by the end of March 2020 so as to be able to vote at public elections, has drawn fierce criticisms from sections of the media and the opposition APC and NGC parties.
The government is being accused of planning to rig the 2023 general and presidential elections, after the NCRA published its public notice last week, giving citizens one week to register with the Authority.
In its notice, the NCRA says that anyone failing to register will not be able to obtain their biometric card for voting at all public elections.
But some critics say that IT systems designed for use by the NCRA has been programmed to distort the registration figures to favour the ruling SLPP, by inflating the total number of people living in the ruling party heartlands, while reducing those registered in opposition strongholds.
Others are accusing the government of usurping the powers of the country’s National Electoral Commission, whom they say has the sole responsibility for registration of voters, and publishing of voter lists locally for verification by local residents, in advance of general and presidential elections.
By giving an eligible voting population of over 5 million people just seven days to register, the NCRA is accused of being fraudulent, dishonest and irresponsible.
Today, the main opposition APC has issued this notice, calling a press conference to dicuss this latest development:
“The All Peoples Congress is hereby inviting all media houses to an Emergency Press Conference slated for tomorrow (Thursday 27th February 2020) morning at 9:30am at the APC National Headquarters, Old Railway LIne, Brookfields, Freetown.
“The topic to be discussed is the attempt by the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA), to usurp the powers of His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio as well as usurp the functions of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).
“This invitation is also hereby extended to all Media, Public and Political Officers of all Diplomatic Missions stationed inside Sierra Leone. For adequate sitting arrangements, we ask those wishing to attend the press conference, to please kindly confirm their attendance by phone call or WhatsApp message to APC National Publicity Secretariat on +232 78 849998.
“All Interested Comrades of the APC are also urged to be present so as to listen to the position of the APC on the very serious issues to be discussed.
“Signed: Comrade Sidi Yahya Tunis, National Publicity Secretariat, APC, Wednesday February 26th 2020.”
This morning, the Chairman of the National Grand Coalition party (NGC) – Dr Dennis Bright, informed the media that the party will be holding a press conference this Thursday to discuss this development. This is what he said:
This is the public notice published by the NCRA last week that has attracted widespread condemnation and accusations of skulduggery:
“Why politicized everything in Sierra Leone?” Aminata Conteh,
Ms. Aminata Conteh,
The answer to your lustrous question is simple – the guilty are afraid. APC has a lifelong reputation of rigging elections. That is the only way it can win. But APC folks have now come to conclude that there is no way they would rig the 2023 elections because they are not in power. Thus, seeing a big and comprehensive butt kicking in the horizon, APC folks, in fear and guilt, have started to come up with excuses.
APC is not a serious organization. A time like this demands organizational input into the national development process. But the APC being the impish and mischievous organization that it has always been, elections are the only thing it is concerned with. Yes, rig the elections, assume governance and steal from the public coffers. This has always been the hallmark of APC politics.
APC’s attempt to bring the name of Dr. David Moinina Sengeh into disrepute is reprehensible and a blow below the belt. The young Sierra Leonean scientist has always been on the right side of history. Correspondingly, all that the man has always been interested in is to bring his country to the forefront of technological progress in Africa. This would represent the transformational growth that Sierra Leone badly needs. So, why smear a good man’s name?
The SLPP will not indulge with the APC in its foolishness. Since the present times call for maximum effort in the development process, the SLPP has more important things to accomplish than to engage an opposition party whose activities are always rooted in palpable mediocrity.
When 2023 comes, the SLPP will be ready to humiliate the APC and its tired and spent forces of Ernest Koroma, Minkailu Mansaray, Osman Yansaneh and Samuel Samsumana at the polls. There will be no runoff presidential elections in 2023.
In Sierra Leone everything is politicized. National civil registration is not just for election purposes. Every citizen or resident in the country should be registered and accounted for. In East Africa where I was domicile recently, you cannot even get a phone number if you do not produce your civic registration number. After producing the civic number, the service providers still have to obtain your biometric details before the Sim card is registered to you. The same goes for passport and health Insurance. Recently, in Rwanda you cannot even register a child in a school say in Kigali if your civic and local council numbers are for another district.
Why politicized everything in Sierra Leone? Having a national registration number is not a voter card. However, the civic registration number is part of the requirement to obtain a voter registration card. In addition to the civic Registration number, you have to meet other criteria to obtain voter registration card and these include, attaining the voting age, submitting biometric details to the election authorities and registering in an area where you are domicile and paying local tax.
We should oppose where necessary and not just become suspicious about everything. The last census gave numbers to certain region, many of whom were ghost persons.